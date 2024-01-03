en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
Researchers Establish PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Glioma Imaging

Advancements in the realm of neuro-oncology have taken a monumental leap with the establishment of the first-ever international criteria for the imaging of gliomas, a type of malignant brain tumor, via amino acid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scans. This pioneering initiative, dubbed PET RANO 1.0, is the brainchild of an international research team led by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU) and the Medical University of Vienna.

Setting the Stage for Amino Acid PET

An innovative game-changer in the field of medical imaging, amino acid PET scans leverage radioactively labeled amino acids as tracers. These tracers accumulate in brain tumors, thereby facilitating better visualization of metabolic processes. This marks a significant departure from the conventional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), offering a more reliable assessment of the activity and spread of gliomas.

PET RANO 1.0: A New Standard in Neuro-Oncology

The evolution of PET RANO 1.0 is the result of tenacious efforts by the Response Assessment in Neuro-Oncology (RANO) Working Group, steered by nuclear physician Nathalie Albert from LMU and oncologist Professor Matthias Preusser from the Medical University of Vienna. The RANO criteria and its iterations have been instrumental in standardizing response evaluation in glioma clinical trials for over a decade. PET RANO 1.0, the team’s latest breakthrough, has been developed with a vision to provide a uniform response criteria for high and low-grade gliomas irrespective of the treatment modality under evaluation. It also provides guidance on the evaluation of nonenhancing tumors and tumors with both enhancing and nonenhancing components.

Implications and Future Directions

PET RANO 1.0 promises to redefine the landscape of neuro-oncology, offering a robust foundation for future research and the comparison of treatment methodologies. It is set to revolutionize the evaluation of treatment success and standardize the interpretation of PET images in clinical studies and routine practice. Furthermore, the supportive regulatory environment and significant advancements in neurosurgery techniques, targeted therapies, early detection, and diagnosis initiatives are expected to drive the glioma treatment market, ultimately enhancing the prospects for improved therapies for brain tumors. The findings of this ground-breaking research have been published in The Lancet Oncology.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
Boots customers have voiced their approval of the ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum, an affordable skincare product that’s earning rave reviews for its hydrating capabilities and non-sticky texture. The serum, priced at only £12, is gaining traction as a reliable addition to daily skincare routines, with over 2,000 five-star reviews lending credence to its
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
A Global Roundup of Significant Events: From West Bank Tensions to UK Music Triumphs
2 mins ago
A Global Roundup of Significant Events: From West Bank Tensions to UK Music Triumphs
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Steps Up Fight Against Polio Amidst Rising Cases
3 mins ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Steps Up Fight Against Polio Amidst Rising Cases
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
1 min ago
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
2 mins ago
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
2 mins ago
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
12 seconds
Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
56 seconds
Elfyn Evans: From Recovery to Contention for the 2024 Championship
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
1 min
Haiti Sports and Politics: A Time of Transition and Remembrance
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
1 min
Boots Customers Laud ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum for its Hydrating Power
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
1 min
Boots' ELF Holy Hydration Triple Bounce Serum: A Skincare Essential or Overhyped?
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
2 mins
Yale Researchers Identify Potential New Treatment for Osteoarthritis
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
2 mins
Westmoreland's High School Girls' Basketball: A Season of Returns, Commitments, and Prowess
Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024
2 mins
Chingiz Allazov: A Rising Star Poised for Greater Glory in 2024
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
2 mins
Top NHS England South West Officials Honored in 2024 New Year's Honours List
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
53 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
54 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app