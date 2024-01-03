Research Supports ‘Body First’ Hypothesis for Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia

Recent research spearheaded by David Goldstein at the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke presents compelling evidence in support of a ‘body first’ hypothesis for Parkinson’s disease and Lewy body dementia. The study delves into the depletion of cardiac norepinephrine, a substance derived from dopamine. As commonly seen, dopamine levels are often low in the brains of those with Parkinson’s.

Unveiling the Body First Hypothesis

The research, in essence, focuses on individuals at risk for Parkinson’s with decreased sympathetic nerve activity in the heart. These individuals, the study suggests, are more likely to develop Parkinson’s disease or Lewy body dementia. This evidence originates from the PDRisk Study, a 15-year prospective, observational study that monitored participants with multiple risk factors for Parkinson’s.

Scanning for Early Detection

Participants underwent F-dopamine PET scans every 18 months. The scans revealed that those with low cardiac F-dopamine-derived radioactivity were more likely to be diagnosed with these neurodegenerative diseases. The F-dopamine PET scan, currently only available at the NIH Clinical Center, emerges as a promising tool for potentially predicting and delaying, or even preventing, the onset of these diseases.

Future Implications

Goldstein articulates a keen interest in expanding the availability of F-dopamine PET scanning, despite the presence of insurance and institutional barriers. The potential of this method, if widely available, could revolutionize the early detection and prevention of Parkinson’s and Lewy body dementia. The research journey to understand the origins of these diseases continues, but these findings mark a significant stride in the right direction.