Research Indicates Potential Link Between Stomach Bacterium and Alzheimer’s Disease

A recent study reveals a potential link between a common stomach bacterium, Helicobacter pylori, and an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Helicobacter pylori is a stomach bug carried by approximately one in four individuals worldwide. The research suggests that the bacterium may migrate to the brain, triggering an inflammatory response in cells that could lead to neurodegeneration, a characteristic feature of Alzheimer’s disease.

Uncovering a Potential Link

The study, conducted by researchers at McGill University, analyzed health data from over four million individuals. They discovered that individuals aged 50 and above with symptomatic H. pylori infection had an 11% increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. This risk peaked at 24% between seven to ten years after the original infection, weakening after a decade. This association between the stomach bacterium and Alzheimer’s presents an intriguing correlation, although further research is required to establish a causal relationship.

Implications of the Findings

The implications of this discovery could be profound. It suggests that certain infections could play a role in the progression of neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s. This opens up new possibilities for prevention and treatment strategies, targeting infectious agents as a means to combat the development of Alzheimer’s disease. The study posits that eradicating H. pylori could potentially prevent about 200,000 cases of Alzheimer’s disease globally each year.

Understanding H. pylori

H. pylori is a bacterium found in contaminated food, water, and soil. It can cause inflammation of cells and neurodegeneration in the brain, as well as an imbalance in the gut leading to the overproduction of amyloid – a protein that clumps together to form plaques in the brains of Alzheimer’s patients. Besides its potential role in Alzheimer’s, the bacterium can also lead to stomach inflammation, ulcers, and in some cases, contribute to the development of certain types of stomach cancer.