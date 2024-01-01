en English
Health

Research Highlights Role of TRIM11 Protein in Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
In a breakthrough study published in Science, Zhang and his team have unearthed a promising therapeutic target for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The study reveals that the protein TRIM11, part of the protein quality control (PQC) systems, effectively inhibits tau aggregation—a key characteristic of tauopathies including AD.

The Role of TRIM11

Tauopathies are neurodegenerative diseases marked by the presence of neurofibrillary tangles made from hyperphosphorylated tau proteins. The researchers have found that TRIM11 significantly reduces tau aggregates in cultured cells, and levels of this protein were notably decreased in the brains of patients with AD. The study demonstrates that TRIM11 binds to, and promotes the degradation of abnormal tau proteins. It also acts as a molecular chaperone to prevent the misfolding and aggregation of tau proteins, and can even dissolve existing tau fibrils. This multi-functionality of TRIM11 in tau protein management elevates its potential as a therapeutic target for AD.

Experiments and Implications

In experiments conducted, the overexpression of TRIM11 in mouse models of AD led to a reduction in tau pathology, protected neurons, and improved cognitive and motor functions. These findings suggest that TRIM11 can be a potent therapeutic target for AD and possibly other neurodegenerative diseases.

Delivery and Potential Risks

Zhang et al. used adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors to deliver TRIM11 gene therapy, which showed promising results in mice, indicating the feasibility of this approach in treating human AD. However, the team also noted that overexpression of TRIM11 could potentially lead to tumor growth in other contexts, like glioma. This highlights the need to balance therapeutic benefits against possible risks.

This research opens up new avenues for AD treatment and further studies on TRIM11 could unlock more potential targets for combating neurodegenerative diseases. The discovery of TRIM11’s role in inhibiting tau aggregation is a significant stride in the fight against AD, offering hope for millions of patients worldwide.

Health Science & Technology United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

