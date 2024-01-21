Reproductive Rights of Vietnamese Trainees in Japan: A Stark Revelation

In a disquieting revelation, a survey conducted between August and September has spotlighted issues concerning the reproductive rights of Vietnamese technical trainees in Japan. The Organization for Technical Intern Training, the non-profit body responsible for conducting the survey, has disclosed that these trainees have been counseled by intermediary organizations to avoid pregnancy, under the threat of being dispatched back to their homeland. This finding has sparked concerns about the reproductive rights of these foreign trainees.

The Unsettling Findings

The survey collected responses from 59 Vietnamese trainees, with 36 of them admitting to receiving directives to evade pregnancy. Five of these trainees assented to undergo contraception treatments to safeguard their tenure in Japan, influenced by the apprehension that their journey to Japan would be jeopardized if they did not comply. The remaining four who opted out of receiving these treatments cited the prohibitive costs, amongst other reasons.

Trampling on Reproductive Rights

Instances of improper treatment due to pregnancy have surfaced, including a distressing case where a trainee was apprehended for abandoning her baby. This, despite the fact that Japanese law unequivocally prohibits discriminatory treatment of workers predicated on pregnancy and childbirth. Moreover, it entitles foreign workers to benefits like leave and allowances. Unfortunately, the survey indicates a blatant disregard for the trainees' reproductive rights.

Government and Non-Profit Responses

An official from Japan's Immigration Services Agency acknowledged the issue, asserting that no individual should suffer unjust treatment due to pregnancy. Simultaneously, Jiho Yoshimizu, a representative from the non-profit organization, rebuked the system's limitations which impinge on foreign workers' personal lives. As per Japanese law, trainees are entitled to suspend their training for pregnancy and childbirth and resume later, with stipulated disciplinary actions against employers who terminate training on these grounds. This story is a stark reminder of the need for continuous monitoring and enforcement of labor rights, especially for vulnerable foreign workers.