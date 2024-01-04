en English
Health

Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Report Reveals Deep-Rooted Food Insecurity on Long Island

New data from the New York State Department of Health lays bare a stark reality: Over 20% of adults on Long Island grapple with the specter of food insecurity. The figures, gathered from a 2021 national telephone survey conducted by the CDC, show that 23.1% of adults in Suffolk and 21.1% in Nassau County face this challenge. While these figures are slightly better than the state average, they dispel the glossy image of Long Island shaped by the prosperity of areas like the Hamptons and the Gold Coast.

Food Insecurity: A Closer Look

Food insecurity, defined as the lack of consistent access to nutritious meals, is a potent indicator of poverty. It is linked with an array of adverse health outcomes, often due to the reliance on calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods. In New York State, the issue is most acute in upstate Montgomery County, while within New York City, the Bronx bears the brunt of the crisis.

Voices from the Frontline

Health professionals such as Sandra Lindsay from Northwell Health have voiced their concern about these figures. Local hunger relief organizations like Long Island Cares and Island Harvest Food Bank echo these sentiments. They have witnessed a surge in demand since the onset of the pandemic, with some programs experiencing a substantial increase in use.

Policy Implications

These findings underscore the importance of sustained federal and state funding for nutrition assistance programs. Local health departments and relief organizations stress that reports like these help paint a more accurate picture of Long Island, countering the perception of universal affluence. There is a clear call for continued support for initiatives like the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program and Nourish New York, which play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of food insecurity.

Health
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

