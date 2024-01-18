Renton Healthcare Provider Charged with Second-degree Rape

Antonio Dailey, a 28-year-old healthcare provider from Renton, has been arrested and charged with second-degree rape following a sexual assault investigation led by Redmond detectives. The arrest took place on January 9, with Dailey now held in the King County Correctional Facility. According to local authorities, the incident occurred whilst Dailey was in professional capacity, allegedly sexually assaulting a patient during a medical examination at a clinic in Redmond.

Concerns Over Additional Victims

Redmond detectives have voiced concerns regarding the possibility of additional victims. They are urging anyone who suspects they may have been victimized by Dailey to make contact with the Redmond Police Department. With the investigation still ongoing, the detectives are actively seeking to identify any other potential victims that could strengthen their case against the healthcare provider.

Call for Public Assistance

The Redmond Police Department has released its contact number, 425-556-2500, with an appeal for anyone with relevant information to come forward. The intent is to gather as much evidence as possible to ensure justice is served. This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of safe and respectful behavior within the healthcare sector, where professionals are trusted to care for vulnerable individuals.

Investigation Continues

The investigation into Antonio Dailey's alleged misconduct is ongoing. As further information emerges, it will be crucial in determining the full extent of Dailey's actions and the impact on his victims. In the meantime, the Redmond community is rallying to support those affected and hoping for a swift and fair resolution.