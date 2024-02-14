Renowned Geriatrician, Dr. Elizabeth Anne Mohan, Joins InterMed's Internal Medicine Practice

Elizabeth Anne Mohan, MD, a board-certified geriatrician, has joined Maine's largest independent physician-owned practice, InterMed. On February 14, 2024, Dr. Mohan began serving patients at InterMed's Marginal Way Internal Medicine practice, bringing her wealth of experience in geriatric medicine to the Portland community.

A Seasoned Geriatrician Joins InterMed's Prestigious Roster

Dr. Elizabeth Anne Mohan, a dedicated geriatrician, has embarked on a new chapter in her career by joining InterMed's Marginal Way Internal Medicine practice. With a strong background in geriatric medicine, Dr. Mohan is set to make a significant impact on the Portland community.

Medical Education and Training

Hailing from central Pennsylvania, Dr. Mohan completed her medical degree at Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia. She honed her skills in geriatric medicine during her residency at UPMC St. Margaret Hospital in Pittsburgh. Her commitment to the field is evident through her certifications by the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine and the American Board of Family Medicine, with a subspecialty in geriatric medicine.

Former Associate Program Director Brings Valuable Experience to InterMed

Past Experience and Accomplishments

Before joining InterMed, Dr. Mohan was the associate program director for UPMC St. Margaret Hospital's geriatric fellowship, core clinical faculty, and medical director of their outpatient geriatric office and nursing home. Her extensive experience in geriatric care will undoubtedly benefit InterMed's patients and contribute to the practice's ongoing success.

A Commitment to Patient-Centered Care

Approach to Geriatric Medicine

Dr. Elizabeth Anne Mohan's patient-centered approach to geriatric care ensures that her patients receive the highest quality treatment tailored to their unique needs. By focusing on prevention, wellness, and comprehensive management of chronic conditions, she empowers her patients to live their best lives.

In conclusion, Dr. Elizabeth Anne Mohan's arrival at InterMed's Marginal Way Internal Medicine practice signifies a significant addition to the team. Her extensive background in geriatric medicine, coupled with her dedication to patient-centered care, will undoubtedly benefit the Portland community and further solidify InterMed's reputation as a leading physician-owned practice in Maine.