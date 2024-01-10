Renalytix’s KidneyIntelX Proves Effective in Managing Type 2 Diabetes and DKD: Study

In a significant development, Renalytix plc, a leading diagnostics firm, has released promising Real World Evidence (RWE) highlighting the impact of integrating their KidneyIntelX prognostic test into the electronic health records of patients suffering from Type 2 diabetes and diabetic kidney disease (DKD). The study spanned the course of a year and comprised 2,569 patients from a major U.S. health system.

Improved Clinical Outcomes

The results point towards improved clinical outcomes. Most notably, there was a 61% increase in the prescription of preventive drugs for high-risk patients, better specialist referrals, and an improved control of Type 2 diabetes. This was reflected in the slowed progression of chronic kidney disease and enhanced A1C levels. These findings are not only of significant importance to cardiovascular health but could also lead to a decrease in overall healthcare costs.

KidneyIntelX: A Gamechanger

The KidneyIntelX test has achieved broad insurance coverage and FDA authorization, addressing an estimated market of 14 million U.S. patients suffering from adult diabetes and kidney disease. The study population included various high-risk factors for disease progression, and the majority were being treated by primary care physicians. A marked increase in clinical management, medication use, and specialist consultations was observed among high-risk patients identified by KidneyIntelX.

Positive Implications for Preventative Care

Renalytix is optimistic about further data releases that will underline the value of KidneyIntelX in preventative care. The integration of this AI-powered prognostic testing platform into the electronic health records is a significant step towards revolutionizing care management for adults. With its ability to prompt crucial clinical actions that effectively decelerate the progression of chronic kidney disease, KidneyIntelX is poised to play a pivotal role in improving patient outcomes and enhancing the delivery of clinical care.