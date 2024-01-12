en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
Remote Area Medical Provides Free Medical Services in Knoxville

In a remarkable show of empathy and community service, Remote Area Medical (RAM) is conducting a free medical clinic at Chilhowee Park in Knoxville, Tennessee. The clinic, operational from January 12th through 14th, is an open invitation to anyone in need of medical, dental, or vision care, with absolutely no prerequisites for insurance or identification.

Healthcare for All

The initiative, housed in the historic Jacobs Building, swings open its doors from 6 a.m. to roughly 6:30 p.m. on the stipulated dates. Clinic Coordinator, Brad Sands, underlined that the care provided is inclusive and universal, available to anyone, irrespective of their origin. The vast range of services on offer includes dental hygiene, extractions, fillings, vision examinations, glasses production, general health, and women’s health exams.

A Beacon of Hope

In a world where healthcare often comes with a hefty price tag, RAM’s mission is to bridge the gaping chasm for those who encounter barriers in accessing essential care. They aim to illuminate the path towards a healthier future for these individuals, offering them a lifeline when they need it most.

Preparation is Key

The clinic, already bustling with activity, reached its capacity early on the inaugural day. With the prediction of chilly weather, attendees are encouraged to come equipped with essentials such as blankets and food. To further assist those waiting overnight, RAM has thoughtfully provided a warming tent, exemplifying their commitment to the community’s well-being.

0
Health United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
In a significant development in the global fight against cervical cancer, the United States has approved a new use for Merck’s KEYTRUDA. This revolutionary treatment, now authorized for use in conjunction with chemoradiotherapy, is set to expand the therapeutic options for those diagnosed with FIGO 2014 Stage III-IVA cervical cancer, irrespective of their PD-L1 expression
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
Race Street Athletics: Free Fitness in Cincinnati's Heart
6 mins ago
Race Street Athletics: Free Fitness in Cincinnati's Heart
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
11 mins ago
Thailand's Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
2 mins ago
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
4 mins ago
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
5 mins ago
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
40 seconds
Croatia's New Generation Triumphs Over Spain in EHF EURO 2024 Opener
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
1 min
Current Standings and Upcoming Fixtures in Germany's Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
2 mins
FDA Approves Expanded Use of Merck's KEYTRUDA for Cervical Cancer Treatment
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
2 mins
Stephen A. Smith Criticizes Miami Dolphins' Playoff Predicament Amid Freezing Temperatures
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
2 mins
Advancing Pancreatic Cancer Detection: MIT's AI Neural Network PRISM
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
2 mins
Hardeep Puri's Lohri Message: 'Viksit Bharat 0 km' and Bengal's Return to Cleanliness Survey
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
4 mins
Ava Grace: The Young Beacon of Resilience That Inspired a Community
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
5 mins
Survey Sheds Light on American Health: Feeling Best Only Half the Year
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
5 mins
102-Year-Old Racing Fan Fulfills Dream at Richmond Raceway
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app