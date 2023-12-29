Remembering Dr. Kunnathur Rajan: A Pioneer in Arthritis and Osteoporosis Treatment

Dr. Kunnathur Rajan, a distinguished scientist whose pioneering work in arthritis treatment made a profound impact on the Welsh NHS, passed away earlier this year. His most notable achievement was securing Wales’ first bone density machine in 1998. This vital acquisition, which continues to operate at Dewi Sant Hospital in Pontypridd, scans 2,000 patients annually, allowing for early detection and more effective treatment of osteoporosis.

Legacy of a Pioneering Scientist

Dr. Rajan’s groundbreaking work extended beyond arthritis care. In the 1970s, while at Llandough Hospital, he conducted significant research into the effects of smoking and asbestos on the lungs. His findings were published in the prestigious journal Nature, marking a significant contribution to medical knowledge.

From Arthritis to Osteoporosis: A Notable Contribution

Dr. Rajan also founded Wales’ first osteoporosis research unit, recognizing the link between arthritis and osteoporosis. He realized that those with arthritis were more at risk of developing osteoporosis, and he championed early detection and treatment as key to preventing serious fractures and improving sufferers’ quality of life.

His fundraising efforts, which culminated in raising £60,000 to buy Wales’ first bone density machine, were supported by the former mayor Edie May Evans. This scanner has been instrumental in the scanning of 16,000 patients and the publishing of nearly 100 research papers.

Remembering Dr. Rajan: A Life Dedicated to Medical Research

Born in Kolkata, India, Dr. Rajan’s dedication to medical research began during his studies at Kings College, Cambridge. His tenure in the Welsh NHS from 1970 was marked by notable work in rheumatology in the 1990s. He was remembered for his exceptional contribution to advancing medical knowledge in the Welsh NHS, with Mayor Wendy Lewis describing him as one of the UK’s most distinguished physicians and researchers.

His family, colleagues, and even Princess Diana, who admired his confidence and humor, fondly remember Dr. Rajan. His passion for his work and his pursuit of advancements in the treatment of arthritis and osteoporosis will continue to inspire generations of medical professionals.