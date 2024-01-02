Remarkable Coincidence Marks New York City’s First Birth of 2024

In a striking twist of fate, the first cry of 2024 in New York City echoed from the labor room of South Brooklyn Health at the stroke of midnight. The baby, a boy weighing a healthy 7 pounds and 13 ounces, made his grand entry into the world amid the jubilant countdown to the New Year. As if the timing of his birth wasn’t noteworthy enough, the infant’s arrival was further marked by an extraordinary coincidence: the physician who brought him into the world, Dr. Sherman Dunn, had also delivered his father, Rafael Abitbol, 23 years earlier at the same medical facility, then known as Coney Island Hospital.

Mirroring the Past

Dr. Dunn, a seasoned healthcare professional, had a moment of déjà vu upon realizing the incredible parallel. The medical practitioner had assisted in bringing both father and son into the world, in the same facility, albeit under a different name. The physician’s astonishment was echoed in the hospital corridors, marking a heartening start to the year.

Five Times a Charm

Adding to the grandeur of the moment was the fact that this marked the fifth consecutive year that South Brooklyn Health had the honor of welcoming the city’s first baby of the year. The announcement was made by NYC Health + Hospitals, which operates 11 hospitals across the city’s boroughs. This feat underscores the commitment and dedication of the hospital staff, who have consistently proved their mettle and devotion to their profession.

A Nurse’s Reunion

The tale of remarkable coincidences didn’t end there. Nurse Anna Kolobynski, who cared for the newborn and the family, found herself in familiar company. She had previously worked for the father’s pediatrician and had taken care of him and his siblings for about two decades. This unexpected reunion added another layer of warmth to the already joyous occasion.

As the echoes of the Times Square ball drop faded and the new year dawned, both the baby and the mother were reported to be doing well. The event, imbued with a sense of poetic justice, served as a testament to the enduring bonds forged within the walls of South Brooklyn Health – bonds that span generations and continue to grow stronger with each passing year.