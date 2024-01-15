Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities

Helen Cahill and David Kelly are ensnared in a battle they didn’t ask for. Their primary concern: the future of Bernie Cahill, an 81-year-old double leg amputee. Bernie is one of many residents of Cherry Orchard, a HSE-run nursing home, confronting an unwelcome challenge. The problem? An impending relocation to a different facility in Clondalkin, triggered by remedial works at Cherry Orchard. This projected shift, expected to span a year, has incited fear within Bernie’s family. They worry that it could catalyze a decline in her health and well-being, breaking her stride as she was starting to adjust to life post-amputations.

Bernie’s Struggle

Bernie, despite her physical limitations, maintains full mental capacity, a blessing that has morphed into a source of distress. The looming alterations to her living situation have precipitated increased anxiety and weight loss. The family describes the impending move as traumatic for the residents, particularly for individuals like Bernie, who derive solace from their known environment and have fostered connections with the staff.

No Notice, No Consultation

The news of Cherry Orchard’s closure came as a jolt, with little notice and zero consultation, leaving Bernie’s family and others scrambling. They have since taken up the mantle of protest, rallying for the preservation of Bernie’s quality of life in her chosen home. This resistance mirrors a larger, global narrative of the elderly grappling with displacement and its consequent emotional turmoil.

Parallel Struggles

On the other side of the Atlantic, in St. Ann, around 100 seniors living in a complex managed by Eagle Point Companies face a similar predicament. They have been given until the end of February to find alternate accommodation due to planned renovations, including asbestos removal. With prior issues of bed bugs, mold, and instances of no air conditioning or running water, the renovations are necessary but have left residents anxious about finding housing assistance and seeking additional time to move out.