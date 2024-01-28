Religious Trauma: A Silent Crisis Laid Bare by Kellen Swift Godzisz

On the outside, Kellen Swift Godzisz, a 35-year-old marketing project manager from Chicago, appears to be leading a regular life. However, his journey has been anything but ordinary, marked by decades of struggle against an unseen enemy—religious trauma. Raised in a strict evangelical Baptist church in rural Michigan, his life was overshadowed by an insidious fear—one that left him grappling with intense anxiety and depression for over 20 years.

LGBTQ Individuals: The Disproportionate Victims

As a child, Swift Godzisz was tormented by his same-sex attraction—an emotion deemed sinful within his religious community. Nightly, he would pray fervently, begging to be rid of his feelings. But with time, he understood that these prayers would remain unanswered, leaving him entangled in a web of guilt, shame, and loss of trust, typical symptoms of religious trauma as per a 2023 study published in the Socio-Historical Examination of Religion and Ministry Journal.

The study indicates that 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. have suffered from religious trauma, with LGBTQ individuals being disproportionately affected. According to 2022 research, such trauma in the LGBTQ population is linked to increased risks of suicidality, substance abuse, homelessness, anxiety, and depression. Yet, religious trauma has not been officially recognized as a mental disorder in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), sparking debate amongst psychiatrists.

'Religious Trauma Syndrome': A Pervasive Reality

Psychologist Marlene Winell, who coined the term 'religious trauma syndrome' in 2011, describes it as a form of mental violation with dire, long-lasting effects. Clinical Professor of Psychiatry, Dr. Jack Drescher, affirms that a nonaccepting religious environment can severely affect the mental health of LGBTQ individuals. Swift Godzisz's experience with conversion therapy, enforced by his parents and the fundamentalist Christian group Focus on the Family, exemplifies these damaging practices that contribute to religious trauma. Despite conversion therapy being illegal or partially illegal for licensed mental health practitioners in several states, these laws fall short of covering religious leaders, leading to unchecked psychological damage.

Today, Swift Godzisz battles severe ADHD and symptoms akin to PTSD. His traumatic upbringing has led to persistent issues in his personal life, including dating, trust, and erectile dysfunction. His story underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address religious trauma, a silent yet pervasive mental health crisis.