en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report

Unpaid carers who have religious faith report better health and mental well-being, according to the State of Caring 2023 report by charity Carers UK. The study, based on 10,751 responses gathered from June to August 2023, shows that 30% of unpaid carers with a religion believe their faith has enhanced their health and well-being. It further reveals that 27% of these carers report ‘very good’ or ‘good’ mental health, compared to only 20% among those without religious affiliation.

The Role of Faith in Caregiving

The report underscores the role of faith in improving the well-being of unpaid carers. Carers UK suggests that religious or spiritual beliefs endow carers with resilience and access to community support, aiding them in navigating the challenges of caregiving and mitigating stress. However, despite the potential benefits of faith, only 7% of carers affiliated with a religion reported receiving assistance from their religious organizations.

Demands of Caregiving

The survey presents a stark picture of the demand that caregiving places on individuals. It highlights that nearly half of the respondents were engaged in caregiving for 90 hours or more each week, while a quarter dedicated 20 to 49 hours weekly to this cause. These figures underscore the invaluable role of unpaid carers and the need for robust support mechanisms to ensure their well-being.

Call to Faith Groups

In light of the findings, Carers UK advocates for faith groups to ramp up support for unpaid carers. The charity proposes initiatives such as establishing carer networks, organizing gatherings, and offering flexible volunteering opportunities. Helen Walker, the CEO of Carers UK, emphasized the crucial role of community support in ensuring carers’ well-being. Tina English, Director at Embracing Age, echoed this sentiment, underlining the benefits of faith organizations recognizing and assisting unpaid carers within their communities.

0
Health Mental Health Crisis United Kingdom
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
33 seconds ago
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
In an unprecedented move in global pediatric healthcare, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, a distinguished healthcare provider from India, has inked a landmark agreement with the Ministry of Health in Zanzibar. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that was signed on December 29, 2023, heralds a significant international collaboration in pediatric healthcare, with Rainbow Children’s Hospital standing as
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Burnley Woman Arrested after Knife Incident and Assault on Police
6 mins ago
Burnley Woman Arrested after Knife Incident and Assault on Police
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
10 mins ago
Upcoming Deadlines and Concessions for Medical Posts Application
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
48 seconds ago
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
5 mins ago
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
5 mins ago
Boil Water Order Issued for Entire Corinth Water District in Pittsburg, Illinois
Latest Headlines
World News
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
16 seconds
Gold Coast Turf Club Unveils TAB Magic Millions Sunlight: A New Race with Unique Conditions
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
30 seconds
California's Controversial Data Deletion Bill SB 362 Clears Assembly, Awaits Senate Approval
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
32 seconds
Terence Atmane's Heartbreaking Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Start and a Painful End
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
33 seconds
Rainbow Children's Hospital Enters Landmark Agreement to Provide Specialized Care in Zanzibar
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
46 seconds
Nigerian Presidency Committed to Investigate Alleged Fraud in Ministry
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
48 seconds
Utah Man Battles Kidney Failure with Laughter: The Journey of Beeber B. Clown
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
1 min
Iranian Athletes Triumph at Karate 1-Series A 2024 Tournament
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
2 mins
Fremantle Football Team's Heated Training Session: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
5 mins
Newark Wildcats Forge Comeback Victory Against Austintown Fitch: A Defensive Masterclass
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app