Religious Faith Enhances Health and Well-being of Unpaid Carers, Says Carers UK Report

Unpaid carers who have religious faith report better health and mental well-being, according to the State of Caring 2023 report by charity Carers UK. The study, based on 10,751 responses gathered from June to August 2023, shows that 30% of unpaid carers with a religion believe their faith has enhanced their health and well-being. It further reveals that 27% of these carers report ‘very good’ or ‘good’ mental health, compared to only 20% among those without religious affiliation.

The Role of Faith in Caregiving

The report underscores the role of faith in improving the well-being of unpaid carers. Carers UK suggests that religious or spiritual beliefs endow carers with resilience and access to community support, aiding them in navigating the challenges of caregiving and mitigating stress. However, despite the potential benefits of faith, only 7% of carers affiliated with a religion reported receiving assistance from their religious organizations.

Demands of Caregiving

The survey presents a stark picture of the demand that caregiving places on individuals. It highlights that nearly half of the respondents were engaged in caregiving for 90 hours or more each week, while a quarter dedicated 20 to 49 hours weekly to this cause. These figures underscore the invaluable role of unpaid carers and the need for robust support mechanisms to ensure their well-being.

Call to Faith Groups

In light of the findings, Carers UK advocates for faith groups to ramp up support for unpaid carers. The charity proposes initiatives such as establishing carer networks, organizing gatherings, and offering flexible volunteering opportunities. Helen Walker, the CEO of Carers UK, emphasized the crucial role of community support in ensuring carers’ well-being. Tina English, Director at Embracing Age, echoed this sentiment, underlining the benefits of faith organizations recognizing and assisting unpaid carers within their communities.