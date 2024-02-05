In a development that transcends the tumultuous political dynamics of the Middle East, it has been confirmed that relatives of Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, are receiving critical medical attention in Israeli hospitals. Despite the fraught relations between Hamas and Israel, it appears that the necessity of medical intervention has allowed for a degree of cooperation.

Family Ties Across the Political Divide

One of the individuals currently undergoing treatment is a son of Haniyeh's sister, who is stationed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva. The nature of the medical condition necessitating such urgent care remains undisclosed at this time.

Israeli Citizenship: A Key to Medical Care?

A senior member of the hospital staff, who preferred to remain anonymous, revealed that the patient is part of a Bedouin family holding Israeli citizenship. Haniyeh, who has two brothers and eight sisters, is noted to have three sisters married to Bedouins who are Israeli citizens residing in Tel Sheva. This familial connection may provide the key to understanding the patient's eligibility for medical services within Israel, despite the ongoing political tension.

From Gaza to Qatar: Haniyeh's Personal Journey

As for Haniyeh himself, the 62-year-old leader is currently residing in Qatar, having been granted asylum after a violent incident involving his organization. The specifics of this event remain shrouded in mystery. This recent development in the medical treatment of his relatives, however, reveals a complex interplay of personal and political dynamics that often characterizes the Middle East's turbulent landscape.