Rehman Medical College Welcomes New Batch with Traditional White Coat Ceremony

Rehman Medical College (RMC) in Peshawar, one of the leading medical institutions in Pakistan, recently conducted a momentous white coat ceremony to inaugurate its first-year MBBS students into the medical field. This significant event, attended by both students and their parents, is a cherished tradition in medical and dental colleges, marking the beginning of a new journey in their chosen profession.

Planting Saplings: A Symbol of Growth

As part of the ceremony, a unique initiative was undertaken where students along with their parents planted saplings. This symbolic act serves as a reminder that like the saplings, the students too, are at the beginning of an enriching journey, one that requires nurturing, commitment, and patience.

Commitment to High Ethical Standards

The ceremony was further marked by the oath-taking by students. In this solemn pledge, the young aspirants committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in their future medical practice, thereby underpinning the noble ethos of their profession.

High Praise from Dignitaries

The ceremony was graced with the presence of Dr. Riaz Anwar, the Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister on Health. Dr. Anwar lauded RMC for its excellent infrastructure, outstanding faculty, and high standards of education, acknowledging it as one of the best medical colleges in Pakistan. His accolades reflected the institute's commitment to providing a world-class education to its students.

RMC's Continued Excellence

Dr. Mukhtar Zaman, the Principal of RMC, highlighted the college's recent achievement of having the highest merit list among all private medical colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the recent admissions process of Khyber Medical University (KMU). This accomplishment underscores RMC's continued reputation as a top choice for students in the region, further cementing its position in the realm of medical education.