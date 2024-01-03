en English
Health

Regulus Therapeutics Advances in Potential Treatment for ADPKD

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a leading biopharmaceutical company, recently announced the completion of patient enrollment for the third cohort in the Phase 1b Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) study of RGLS8429, a potential solution for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). This marks a significant milestone in the search for innovative treatments for this challenging genetic disorder.

Phase 1b MAD Study of RGLS8429

The third cohort of patients will receive a 3 mg/kg dose of RGLS8429 or placebo bi-weekly for a period of three months. Progress in the study is expected to yield valuable insights into the drug’s safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics. The data derived from this phase will be instrumental in determining the progression of RGLS8429 to later stage trials and its potential as a viable treatment option for ADPKD patients.

Advancements in ADPKD Treatment

ADPKD is a genetic disorder that leads to the development of cysts in the kidneys and other organs, often progressing to end-stage renal disease. The treatment under study, RGLS8429, aims to inhibit miR-17 and has shown promising preclinical results in improving kidney function and disease severity. If successful, this could revolutionize the management and treatment of this debilitating condition.

Upcoming Milestones and Expectations

Regulus Therapeutics plans to release topline data for the second cohort in Q1 2024 and for the third cohort in mid-2024. Additionally, the firm has announced the addition of a fourth cohort to the study, which will receive an open label fixed dose of RGLS8429. The initiation of this fourth cohort is expected within the same year, marking further progress in this groundbreaking study. The Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose (SAD) study previously indicated that RGLS8429 is well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile.

As a pioneer in the development of medicines targeting microRNAs, Regulus Therapeutics holds a robust intellectual property position in this field. However, the company has issued a cautionary note stating that the drug discovery process is novel and the outcomes from these studies may not necessarily lead to marketable products. Furthermore, the statements made also include forward-looking expectations subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

