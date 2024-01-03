en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:29 am EST
Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know

The landscape of medical device regulation in the European Union (EU) is undergoing significant transformation, marked by the adoption of Regulations (EU) 2017/745 (MDR) and 2017/746 (IVDR). These regulations, designed to heighten safety and foster innovation, initially encountered hurdles in their implementation due to the sluggish designation of Notified Bodies tasked with conformity assessments. This led to the extension of the MDR transition periods, now slated to lapse between 2026 and 2028, depending on the device category.

Improved Efficiency of Notified Bodies

The efficiency of Notified Bodies has seen marked improvement, with an increasing number of entities being designated under both the MDR and IVDR. The European Commission has also recently enacted legislation to establish five EU Reference Laboratories under the IVDR, aimed at assessing high-risk in vitro diagnostic devices.

Guidance from MDCG

Providing further direction, the Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG) has published guidance to ensure a seamless transition to the new regulations. The MDCG has urged manufacturers to submit applications early and Notified Bodies to augment their assessment capacity.

Upcoming European Legislation

Additional forthcoming European legislation with potential impacts on the sector includes the Revised Product Liability Directive. This directive could escalate litigation risks for manufacturers and suppliers by broadening its scope and simplifying the burden of proof for plaintiffs. The AI Act is another critical development, standardizing rules for AI technologies used in medical devices and classifying them as high-risk, thereby imposing strict obligations.

Implications for Companies

The AILD, which complements the AI Act, seeks to provide uniform rules for non-contractual civil liability for damage caused by AI systems. Both Acts could result in substantial fines for non-compliance. Companies must remain cognizant of these regulatory changes and the heightened liability risks they introduce.

0
Europe Health
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NATO Procurement Division Boosts Collective Defense with Contract for 1,000 Patriot Missiles

By Ebenezer Mensah

European Stocks Stumble Following Wall Street Tech Sector Sell-off

By BNN Correspondents

CubicFarm Systems Corp. Makes Landmark Sale in Dublin, Expanding Global Reach

By Rafia Tasleem

German Refugee Accommodation Reaches Capacity: An In-depth Look into the Crisis

By Olalekan Adigun

Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects ...
@Europe · 21 mins
Dundalk FC Gears Up for New Season: Key Signings and Future Prospects ...
heart comment 0
European Semiconductor Leaders Discuss Future Prospects and Challenges

By Salman Akhtar

European Semiconductor Leaders Discuss Future Prospects and Challenges
Unique New Year Twins: Born a Minute and a Year Apart

By Rizwan Shah

Unique New Year Twins: Born a Minute and a Year Apart
Ireland Shines in Agroforestry: A Shift Towards Sustainable Farming

By Quadri Adejumo

Ireland Shines in Agroforestry: A Shift Towards Sustainable Farming
Rail Europe Enhances Travel Experience with New Seat Reservation Feature

By BNN Correspondents

Rail Europe Enhances Travel Experience with New Seat Reservation Feature
Latest Headlines
World News
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
58 seconds
Dulwich Hamlet's Play-Off Hopes Dented After Defeat to Chatham Town
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
1 min
Low-Carb Diets: The Hidden Risk of Hair Loss
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
1 min
Gauteng EMS's New Year's Operation: A Night of Vigilance Amid Festive Celebrations
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
2 mins
Vaxxinity, Inc. CEO to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference: An Update on the Company's Journey Towards Transformative Healthcare
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
2 mins
Stratford's Dramatic Draw in Southern League Premier Central Match
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
2 mins
AC Immune SA Reports Significant Advancement in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Phase 2 Trials
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
3 mins
Elections for Key Roles in Kurdistan Region Chambers of Commerce Kick Off
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
3 mins
Silence in the Free-Agent Market: Strategic Move or Missed Opportunity for San Francisco Giants?
Kazakh President Attributes 'Bloody January' Protests to Rogue Group, Denies Political Prisoners
4 mins
Kazakh President Attributes 'Bloody January' Protests to Rogue Group, Denies Political Prisoners
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app