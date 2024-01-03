Regulatory Overhaul in EU’s Medical Device Sector: What Companies Need to Know

The landscape of medical device regulation in the European Union (EU) is undergoing significant transformation, marked by the adoption of Regulations (EU) 2017/745 (MDR) and 2017/746 (IVDR). These regulations, designed to heighten safety and foster innovation, initially encountered hurdles in their implementation due to the sluggish designation of Notified Bodies tasked with conformity assessments. This led to the extension of the MDR transition periods, now slated to lapse between 2026 and 2028, depending on the device category.

Improved Efficiency of Notified Bodies

The efficiency of Notified Bodies has seen marked improvement, with an increasing number of entities being designated under both the MDR and IVDR. The European Commission has also recently enacted legislation to establish five EU Reference Laboratories under the IVDR, aimed at assessing high-risk in vitro diagnostic devices.

Guidance from MDCG

Providing further direction, the Medical Device Coordination Group (MDCG) has published guidance to ensure a seamless transition to the new regulations. The MDCG has urged manufacturers to submit applications early and Notified Bodies to augment their assessment capacity.

Upcoming European Legislation

Additional forthcoming European legislation with potential impacts on the sector includes the Revised Product Liability Directive. This directive could escalate litigation risks for manufacturers and suppliers by broadening its scope and simplifying the burden of proof for plaintiffs. The AI Act is another critical development, standardizing rules for AI technologies used in medical devices and classifying them as high-risk, thereby imposing strict obligations.

Implications for Companies

The AILD, which complements the AI Act, seeks to provide uniform rules for non-contractual civil liability for damage caused by AI systems. Both Acts could result in substantial fines for non-compliance. Companies must remain cognizant of these regulatory changes and the heightened liability risks they introduce.