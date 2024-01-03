Regaining Control: Expert Strategies to Reduce Phone Usage

In the digital age, our reliance on technology, particularly smartphones, has led to a phenomenon known as nomophobia. Experts in the field of digital detox and behavioral addiction have suggested methods to reduce phone usage and regain control over our time, allowing for more effective work, relaxation, and meaningful engagement with loved ones.

Strategies to Regain Control

Tanya Goodin, a renowned digital detox expert, advises placing an elastic band around the phone. This simple hack makes scrolling more deliberate, making us more conscious of our actions. Goodin also suggests designating a phone-free room in the house, a safe haven where one can relax without digital distractions.

Psychotherapist Hilda Burke recommends changing the home screen image to something motivational, removing the email app to avoid casual checking, and decluttering the phone’s apps. This, in conjunction with Goodin’s advice, creates an environment that encourages less reliance on phones.

The Importance of Incremental Changes

Professor Mark Griffiths advises against going ‘cold turkey’. Instead, he recommends incremental changes such as designated phone-free times. Both Goodin and Burke emphasize starting the day with phone-free activities like meditation or enjoying a coffee, fostering a healthier relationship with technology.

Additional Tips for Digital Detox

Charging the phone away from the bed, asking oneself why they want to check their phone, and rearranging apps periodically to disrupt automatic scrolling habits can also aid in reducing phone usage. In the workplace, keeping the phone out of sight can increase productivity, and meal times should ideally be phone-free. Identifying triggers for phone checking can help find alternative activities.

Turning off all notifications, leaving phones outside the bedroom at night, and seeking an accountability buddy to support behavior change are also effective strategies. Wait training, muting group chats, and wearing a watch to reduce the urge to check the phone for time are also recommended. By implementing these strategies, individuals can use their time more efficiently and effectively.