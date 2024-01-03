en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Reframing the Weight Loss Narrative: Compassion, Realistic Goals, and Innovation

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Reframing the Weight Loss Narrative: Compassion, Realistic Goals, and Innovation

The duel between weight control and the pursuit of healthier lifestyles remains a prevalent challenge for many Americans. Despite concerted efforts, the success rate for sustained weight loss remains low, often leading to discouragement. Given this context, experts advocate for a shift in approach, emphasizing realistic, enjoyable goals as a critical element for long-term persistence.

Setting S.M.A.R.T. Goals

Dr. Anthonette Desire, echoing the sentiment of many health experts, recommends setting ‘S.M.A.R.T.’ goals. These are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound objectives designed to foster progress rather than induce pressure. Concurrently, social worker Nancy Green underscores the importance of self-reflection and persistence beyond the traditional January resolutions.

Debunking Diet Myths

Registered dietitian-nutritionist Rachel Ezelius warns against the lure of overly complicated diets and encourages those struggling with weight management to seek professional help. This sentiment is echoed by celebrity singer Kelly Clarkson, who recently shared her weight loss journey, highlighting the importance of a protein-rich, balanced diet rather than restrictive eating patterns.

Pioneering Weight Management Approaches

Amid the struggle, innovative solutions like WeGovy are emerging. WeGovy is a once-weekly injection that mimics the hormone amylin to regulate appetite and control post-meal glucose levels. It integrates with telehealth platforms, enabling users to connect with healthcare providers, nutritionists, and mental health professionals for a comprehensive approach to weight management.

However, the high demand for weight loss medications has led to a nationwide shortage, posing challenges for individuals like Tiffany Rooker, who found success with these drugs. Despite such hurdles, medical practitioners like Dr. Christopher Weber are working tirelessly to find alternative solutions for their patients.

A Compassionate Journey to Self-Improvement

Dori Fortunato, a health and wellness columnist, recommends starting with small, achievable goals and practicing kindness towards oneself during the self-improvement journey. In a world where nearly 42% of U.S. adults are obese, the message is clear: the journey to weight loss and healthier lifestyle needs to be compassionate and enjoyable rather than a race against time and unrealistic expectations.

0
Health Lifestyle United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
29 seconds ago
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Parents of children with special needs face the profound challenge of finding quality, affordable child care. These children often require caregivers skilled in physical assistance, specialized communication, and additional patience, compounded by the necessity for specialized training. Although federal rules prohibit discrimination against children with disabilities, practical considerations and the blurred line between disability and
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
7 mins ago
BridgeBio Pharma to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
8 mins ago
From Sports to Surgery: The 'Yips' and Other Stories
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
2 mins ago
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
2 mins ago
Anne Arundel To Host Winter Preparedness and Dementia Workshops for Caregivers
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
5 mins ago
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
Latest Headlines
World News
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
23 seconds
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
29 seconds
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
35 seconds
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
50 seconds
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
58 seconds
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
1 min
Redistricting Showdown: How Changes to District Lines Could Shift the Political Balance
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
1 min
Toronto Maple Leafs Nearing Contract Extension with William Nylander; Contrasting Scenarios in Vancouver
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
2 mins
Blue Dream Earns a Spot in Leafly's Hall of Flame: A Deeper Dive
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
2 mins
Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley: An Exciting FA Cup Encounter Looms Despite Player Absences
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
32 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app