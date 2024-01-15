Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics

Elaine Larson, professor of epidemiology emerita at Columbia University, urges homeowners to redefine their cleaning habits, emphasizing that hygiene should take precedence over aesthetics. According to Larson, the home’s high-traffic areas that come in daily contact with food and humans require regular and meticulous cleaning. This is contrary to popular belief that tasks like vacuuming and dusting, primarily performed for aesthetic reasons, significantly impact the prevention of infections.

The Importance of Cleaning for Health

Items and surfaces in our homes that frequently interact with food, such as cutting boards, sponges, countertops, and sinks, require thorough cleaning after each use. This practice is essential in preventing the spread of harmful germs and pathogens, thereby mitigating the risk of infections. Bathrooms, particularly toilets and sinks, also demand regular attention to maintain a healthy living environment.

Professional Cleaning Assistance

Hygiene in Healthcare

In healthcare facilities, cleaning and disinfecting patient care equipment (PCE) is critical to prevent infections. A comprehensive program is necessary to assign responsibilities for cleaning and disinfecting each PCE, preventing them from becoming fomites. Hospital administration, infection prevention and control, environmental services, sterile processing, and material distribution departments need to develop policies and procedures to ensure all PCEs are appropriately managed.