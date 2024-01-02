en English
Health

Ree Drummond’s Wisdom Tooth Extraction Sans Sedation and Her Health Journey

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:55 pm EST
Ree Drummond's Wisdom Tooth Extraction Sans Sedation and Her Health Journey

Ree Drummond, the charismatic television personality best known for her show ‘The Pioneer Woman’, recently underwent a wisdom tooth extraction without any sedation, a courageous feat she openly shared on her Instagram Story. The 54-year-old star likened the experience to natural childbirth, narrating an overwhelming sense of feeling alive and invigorated post-procedure.

Wisdom Tooth Extraction Sans Sedation

The typical wisdom tooth extraction process involves anesthesia due to the potential pain and discomfort associated with the procedure. Humans usually have four wisdom teeth, which typically emerge between the ages of 17 and 21. Despite the norm, Drummond chose to forgo sedation, a decision that reflects her strength and resilience. However, she did not specify which of her wisdom teeth was removed during this process.

Wisdom teeth can often cause complications, especially if there isn’t enough room in the mouth for them to grow properly. This can lead to pain, infection, and other dental issues, making their removal a common dental procedure. Drummond’s choice to experience the procedure fully conscious is certainly a topic of interest for many of her followers and fans.

A Focus on Overall Health

Alongside this dental health update, Drummond has been making headlines for her recent health and lifestyle changes. She has successfully shed 55 pounds, attributing her accomplishment to portion control, reduced alcohol consumption, weightlifting, and increased physical activity. Her commitment to improving her overall health and lifestyle is an inspiring narrative for her fans and followers, who have been privy to her journey through her candid social media posts.

In the world of celebrity health updates, Ree Drummond’s story stands out. It is not just about a wisdom tooth extraction, but a testament to her bold choices and dedication to her overall wellbeing. The ‘Pioneer Woman’ continues to captivate audiences, not just with her television presence, but with her personal journey and willingness to share it with the world.

Health Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

