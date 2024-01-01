en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Ree Drummond, ‘The Pioneer Woman’, Compares Wisdom Tooth Extraction to Childbirth and Embraces Change

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST
Ree Drummond, ‘The Pioneer Woman’, Compares Wisdom Tooth Extraction to Childbirth and Embraces Change

Ree Drummond, popularly known as ‘The Pioneer Woman’, recently underwent a wisdom tooth extraction without sedation, an experience she humorously equated to the joy she felt during one of her natural childbirths. At the age of 54, Drummond chose to brave the dental procedure without the usual numbing. Through a series of lighthearted Instagram Story posts, shared amidst the New Year’s Eve festivities with her daughter Paige and her friend Anna, Drummond offered a candid peek into the unconventional experience.

Choosing No Sedation and Embracing Change

Drummond, who is well-known for her open and candid demeanor, did not shy away from sharing the peculiarities of her experience. She made light of her predicament, joking about her swollen gland and even expressing a sense of loss for her ‘toofie’ post-extraction. Despite the potential discomfort, Drummond’s decision to forgo sedation is a testament to her resilience and her willingness to embrace change and challenge, a theme that has been prevalent in her recent lifestyle transitions.

Redefining Health and Embracing New Traditions

Beyond her unique dental experience, Drummond has been vocal about her journey towards better health and significant lifestyle changes. She successfully shed 55 pounds through a combination of portion control, reduced alcohol consumption, weightlifting, and increased physical activity. Her transformation is not merely physical but is a reflection of her commitment to overall wellness and longevity.

In addition to her personal health transformation, Drummond also introduced a shift in her family’s holiday traditions. Rather than hosting the customary New Year’s party at their pizzeria in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, she and her husband Ladd opted for a trip to Vail, Colorado. This change signifies Drummond’s openness to creating new traditions and experiences, further reinforcing her commitment to embracing change in all aspects of her life.

0
Health Lifestyle United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts

By Mahnoor Jehangir

New South Wales Welcomes First Baby of 2024 Amidst Symbols of Hope and Renewal

By Geeta Pillai

Deciphering Neuroblastoma: The Fight for Better Treatment and Hope for the Future

By Rafia Tasleem

New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post ...
@Canada · 19 mins
New Study Highlights Quality of Life Impacts of Urethral Stenosis Post ...
heart comment 0
ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine

By Nitish Verma

ESC Congress 2023: Pioneering Studies and Guideline Updates Reshape Cardiovascular Medicine
Football Legend Frank McGarvey’s Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer

By Salman Khan

Football Legend Frank McGarvey's Family Champions Fight Against Pancreatic Cancer
Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes

By Rafia Tasleem

Pune Hospitals Suspend Cashless Treatments amid Insurance Rate Disputes
ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer

By Israel Ojoko

ASPIRE Trial Unveils Promising Frontline Therapy for Metastatic Breast Cancer
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
33 seconds
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
1 min
Bournemouth's Alex Scott to Face Childhood Favourite Club, Tottenham Hotspur
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
3 mins
Shift in Guernsey Politics: Deputy John Gollop Sets Sights on Housing Crisis
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
3 mins
Navigating the Shifting Media Landscape and Its Impact on Trump's Influence
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
4 mins
Dawn of 2024: Celebration of New Births and Significant Global Events
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
4 mins
Former World Champion Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged for Wife's Death
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
4 mins
Chad’s Transitional Government Appoints Opposition Leader Succes Masra as New Prime Minister
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
5 mins
South Carolina Dominates AP Rankings in Women's Basketball
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
5 mins
CGTN News: A Chinese Perspective on Global Events
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
33 seconds
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
24 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
1 hour
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
1 hour
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
1 hour
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
2 hours
Fatal Toxic Megacolon Case Sheds Light on IBD Complications; Biomarkers for AMI Under Review
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year
2 hours
COVID-19 Remains a Global Threat: WHO's Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove Warns as Pandemic Enters Fifth Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app