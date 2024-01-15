Reducing Dementia Risk: From Lifestyle Changes to Emerging Therapies

Recent studies unveil an assortment of methods to diminish dementia risk, focusing on lifestyle factors such as smoking, physical activity, diet, and alcohol intake. Matthew Kiernan, Neuroscience Research Australia’s CEO, underscores the importance of sleep, especially deep REM sleep, for brain health. It is during this sleep phase that the brain’s glymphatic system, responsible for eliminating neurotoxins, is activated. The Brain Foundation recommends a sleep duration of 6 to 8 hours and advises against caffeine and screen use before sleep.

Stimulating Activities and Social Connection

Mentally stimulating activities such as puzzles, crosswords, and social interaction can also help maintain cognitive function. The social component of these activities can reduce anxiety and preserve social connections, which are crucial as we age.

The Role of Hormone Replacement Therapy and Alcohol

Emerging evidence suggests that hormone replacement therapy (HRT) may decrease Alzheimer’s risk in women if initiated around menopause. However, starting HRT later may increase dementia risk. Moderate alcohol consumption, particularly red wine, might also offer cognitive benefits due to antioxidants and vasodilators.

World’s Largest Dementia Prevention Study

The Wicking Dementia Centre in Tasmania’s Island Project is conducting what is touted as the world’s largest dementia prevention study. It involves over 20,000 participants aged 50 and above, using AI to detect early signs of neurodegenerative changes. Addressing factors like obesity, smoking, and high blood pressure can help reduce dementia risk, as research indicates that a third of dementia cases could be prevented through such measures.

Emerging Alzheimer’s Therapies and The Power of Sleep

Researchers at the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute have discovered an Alzheimer’s therapy that combines focused ultrasound with antibody therapies. The therapy has shown promise in initial human trials, accelerating the removal of amyloid beta plaques from Alzheimer’s patients’ brains. However, it’s too early to make specific recommendations as the study involved only three patients and was not placebo-controlled.

Hearing Aids and Cognitive Decline

The latest dementia prevention research reveals that hearing aids can reduce cognitive decline risk by nearly 50%. The ACHIEVE study followed almost 1,000 older adults with untreated hearing loss and found that those who received hearing aids experienced a 48% reduction in cognitive decline. The study emphasizes the importance of early treatment for mild hearing loss to prevent significant decline later in life.