Reduced Antibiotic Use in Malaysia’s Healthcare Sectors Amid Pandemic: Study

The healthcare landscape of Malaysia has witnessed a pivotal change in antibiotic usage according to a recent study, which assessed antibiotic use in both public and private sectors through the lens of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) AWaRe classification system. This study, spanning the years from 2018 to 2021, has brought to light a decrease in overall antibiotic usage, a trend likely spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw a dip in patients seeking medical care and a corresponding shrinkage in the occurrence of infectious diseases.

Reducing Antibiotic Use Amid Pandemic

The trend of reduced antibiotic usage was observed across both sectors, with a significant dip in 2020, coinciding with the imposition of national lockdowns and movement restrictions. Interestingly, both the public and private sectors were found to meet the WHO’s global goal of having 60% of antibiotics sourced from the Access group. However, the private sector reported a significant proportion of antibiotics from the Watch category, pointing to the necessity for continued monitoring.

Private Sector Trends

Additionally, the study noted a higher antibiotic usage within the private sector, with a rising trend throughout the study period. This could potentially be attributed to a higher incidence of acute cases in private clinics and the expectations of patients. Sensitivity analyses suggested that the types of antibiotics used in private clinics mirrored those used in retail pharmacies, with only a marginal difference in the distribution of classes.

Antimicrobial Stewardship in Malaysia

Malaysia embarked on its journey to promote antimicrobial stewardship in 2019, with initiatives primarily rooted in the public health sector. However, there is a growing call for the expansion of these efforts into private facilities. The study, while insightful, does have its limitations, including the use of aggregated procurement data, which may not precisely reflect actual consumption, and the absence of individual patient-level data.

The findings of this study underscore the importance of comprehending antibiotic use patterns and the appropriateness of such usage in primary care. This understanding can serve as the foundation for the development of guidelines and policies aimed at reducing antibiotic use and tackling the global issue of antimicrobial resistance.