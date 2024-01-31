Redemption Story: An Oklahoma Photographer's Journey of Changing Perceptions of Addiction

In the heart of Oklahoma, a wedding photographer named Candice Love has embarked on a distinct journey. A journey that transcends the confines of conventional photography and ventures into the realm of recovery and redemption. Having picked up the camera professionally merely three years ago, Love has initiated a project, 'Redemption Story' that seeks to illuminate the transformative power of recovery from addiction.

Love's Camera: A Catalyst for Change

Love's unique project involves photographing individuals recovering from addiction, at no cost, bestowing upon them a tangible testament to their progress and transformation. This is not merely a photography project for Love, but a mission rooted in a deeply personal connection. Abandoned by her drug-addicted parents, Love and her siblings were placed under state custody during their childhood. Years later, Love forgave her birth mother, an act that sparked the desire to change the public perception of addiction through her lens.

Recovery in Focus: The Redemption Story

Since its inception in spring, the Redemption Story series has drawn attention and support from the community. Love's project has created a platform where people nominate their loved ones to be part of this transformative narrative. Among the many faces featured in this series, one stands out for its profound impact - Melissa Grogan, a participant nominated by her daughter. Grogan's story encapsulates the domino effect of recovery - from reconnection with family to personal achievements such as graduating college and securing employment.

The Redemption Story is more than a collection of portraits. It's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, a reminder that addiction does not define a person's life. Love's ultimate goal is to compile these stories and photographs into a book. A book that serves as a beacon of hope, a source of inspiration, and the embodiment of the belief that kindness can indeed make a significant difference.