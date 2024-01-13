Redefining Newborn Ventilation: The Potential of the Next Step Neonatal Resuscitator

The survival of newborn infants who struggle to breathe at birth often depends on positive pressure ventilation (PPV), a life-saving intervention required by an estimated 10% of newborns. PPV is a critical tool in neonatal care, designed to establish functional residual capacity, stimulate spontaneous breathing, and support gas exchange while minimizing potential injuries to the lungs and brain.

Challenges with Conventional PPV

However, conventional methods of administering PPV, which involve setting a fixed peak inflation pressure (PIP), are not without their challenges. The assumption is that a fixed PIP will result in an adequate tidal volume (V), the actual volume of air displaced between normal inhalation and exhalation. However, the reality is that the actual V delivered can be inconsistent and is not typically measured, leading to potential risks of lung and brain damage from high V or atelectrauma from low V.

The Promise of Volume-Targeted Ventilation

Recent studies suggest that monitoring V using a respiratory function monitor (RFM) could allow healthcare providers to adjust PIP more effectively. This potential solution could reduce the incidence of high V delivery and associated complications, such as intraventricular hemorrhage. Volume-targeted ventilation (VTV) is another promising approach used in Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU) to reduce mortality and lung and brain injuries by delivering a more consistent V.

Workload and Consistency with Neonatal Ventilators

A study by Law et al. highlighted the increased workload associated with using a neonatal ventilator for VTV-PPV via a face mask compared to a T-Piece. However, the study also found that it allowed for more consistent V delivery and reduced mask leak.

Next Step Neonatal Resuscitator: A Potential Game-Changer

The Next Step Neonatal Resuscitator is a novel device designed to deliver a predetermined V and ventilation rate regardless of airway compliance. Research involving a post-transitional piglet model suggested that the Next Step could deliver targeted V more consistently compared to traditional devices like the self-inflating bag (SIB) or T-Piece. The study aimed to compare V delivery across different compliance levels using the SIB, T-Piece, Fabian Ventilator, and the Next Step, hypothesizing that the Next Step would provide the most consistent V delivery.