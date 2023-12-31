Redefining Medical Education: The Power of Exercise Prescription

Imagine walking into a doctor’s office, expecting a prescription for medication, but instead, the doctor hands you an exercise regimen. This isn’t a far-fetched scenario, thanks to an innovative educational intervention at Sidney Kimmel Medical College (SKMC), which aims to bolster medical student confidence and expertise in prescribing exercise to patients.

An Innovative Approach to Medical Education

The intervention consisted of a unique course offered to first-year medical students at SKMC. The curriculum centered around the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) physical activity guidelines. However, it wasn’t just about theory. The students were provided with gym equipment to delve into the aerobic and strength components of the ACSM guidelines practically. The course was far from mundane, employing gamification and case-based learning to keep the students engaged.

The Results Speak Volumes

Confidence and knowledge – two crucial factors in a medical student’s journey – were assessed before and after the course. The Likert scale was used to measure confidence, while multiple-choice questions (MCQs) gauged knowledge. The results were inspiring, with students who completed the course showcasing significantly higher confidence and knowledge in exercise prescription compared to their counterparts who did not participate.

Addressing the Gap in Medical Curricula

This innovative course underscores an often neglected aspect of medical education – exercise prescription. It highlights the need to incorporate fitness education in preclinical curricula and demonstrates the effectiveness of interactive methods like gamification and hands-on experience in enhancing medical students’ capability to provide exercise recommendations.

While the course is indeed a step in the right direction, it also serves as a reminder of the broader educational gap in medical curricula concerning exercise prescription. As the world grapples with a growing obesity epidemic and associated health conditions, the importance of educating future doctors about the role of exercise in health and well-being cannot be overstated.