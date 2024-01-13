Red Tide Alert: BFAR Warns Against Shellfish Consumption in Visayas and Mindanao, Clears Capiz Waters

In a recent development, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has issued a stern warning against the consumption of shellfish from several coastal areas in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. The cause of concern is the alarming detection of paralytic shellfish poison, widely known as red tide. The areas that have come under the scanner include Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur; and San Benito in Surigao del Norte.

Shellfish Bulletin No. 1 of 2024

This advisory, encapsulated in Shellfish Bulletin No. 1 series of 2024, also extends its warning to Acetes sp. or alamang harvested from these regions, deeming them unsafe for human consumption. The bulletin emphasizes that the public should refrain from harvesting, selling, buying, or eating shellfish from these identified areas to avoid potential health risks.

Safety Measures for Other Seafood

However, the BFAR has provided a silver lining for seafood lovers. It has stated that other marine animals such as fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs can be safely consumed provided they are fresh and duly cleaned. It insists that the internal organs of these animals should be removed prior to cooking to ensure safety.

Capiz Waters Cleared of Red Tide

In a positive turn of events, the BFAR announced that the coastal waters of Pontevedra in Capiz are now free from the toxic red tide. This announcement comes as a relief, given the previous positive test for the red tide in August of the prior year. The lifting of the red tide alert in Capiz is being viewed as a positive step towards the restoration of normalcy in the region’s seafood industry.