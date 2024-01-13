en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Red Tide Alert: BFAR Warns Against Shellfish Consumption in Visayas and Mindanao, Clears Capiz Waters

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Red Tide Alert: BFAR Warns Against Shellfish Consumption in Visayas and Mindanao, Clears Capiz Waters

In a recent development, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) has issued a stern warning against the consumption of shellfish from several coastal areas in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. The cause of concern is the alarming detection of paralytic shellfish poison, widely known as red tide. The areas that have come under the scanner include Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol; Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur; Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur; and San Benito in Surigao del Norte.

Shellfish Bulletin No. 1 of 2024

This advisory, encapsulated in Shellfish Bulletin No. 1 series of 2024, also extends its warning to Acetes sp. or alamang harvested from these regions, deeming them unsafe for human consumption. The bulletin emphasizes that the public should refrain from harvesting, selling, buying, or eating shellfish from these identified areas to avoid potential health risks.

Safety Measures for Other Seafood

However, the BFAR has provided a silver lining for seafood lovers. It has stated that other marine animals such as fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs can be safely consumed provided they are fresh and duly cleaned. It insists that the internal organs of these animals should be removed prior to cooking to ensure safety.

Capiz Waters Cleared of Red Tide

In a positive turn of events, the BFAR announced that the coastal waters of Pontevedra in Capiz are now free from the toxic red tide. This announcement comes as a relief, given the previous positive test for the red tide in August of the prior year. The lifting of the red tide alert in Capiz is being viewed as a positive step towards the restoration of normalcy in the region’s seafood industry.

0
Health Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
9-Year-Old Boy Shields Siblings from Firework, Becomes Hometown Hero
On New Year’s Eve, amidst the festive celebrations, something extraordinary happened in Lexington County, South Carolina. A story unfolded that will forever be etched in the annals of bravery and selflessness. It’s the story of a 9-year-old boy, Malachi Kelley, who displayed an act of heroism beyond his years. A Moment That Changed Everything Malachi
9-Year-Old Boy Shields Siblings from Firework, Becomes Hometown Hero
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
24 mins ago
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
26 mins ago
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
Nearly 1.5 Million Elderly in UK Receive Attendance Allowance for Health Conditions
12 mins ago
Nearly 1.5 Million Elderly in UK Receive Attendance Allowance for Health Conditions
Tamil Nadu Complies with Centre's Directive to Rename Health Centres
14 mins ago
Tamil Nadu Complies with Centre's Directive to Rename Health Centres
Chennai Man Survives Deadly Boerhaave Syndrome: A Triumph Of Modern Medical Practice
16 mins ago
Chennai Man Survives Deadly Boerhaave Syndrome: A Triumph Of Modern Medical Practice
Latest Headlines
World News
Austin Bruins Fall Short in Thrilling Face-Off Against Aberdeen Wings
9 seconds
Austin Bruins Fall Short in Thrilling Face-Off Against Aberdeen Wings
Justin Grant: One Victory Away from Historic Triple Crown USAC Triumph
9 seconds
Justin Grant: One Victory Away from Historic Triple Crown USAC Triumph
A Battle on Ice: Hockey League Standings and Results
15 seconds
A Battle on Ice: Hockey League Standings and Results
Triumphs on the Court: The Latest Girls' Prep Basketball Scores in North Dakota
17 seconds
Triumphs on the Court: The Latest Girls' Prep Basketball Scores in North Dakota
Day One at the Australian Open 2024: High Stakes and High Hopes
38 seconds
Day One at the Australian Open 2024: High Stakes and High Hopes
9-Year-Old Boy Shields Siblings from Firework, Becomes Hometown Hero
1 min
9-Year-Old Boy Shields Siblings from Firework, Becomes Hometown Hero
Young Athletes Display Exceptional Performances at Bermuda's Butterfield Mile Races
1 min
Young Athletes Display Exceptional Performances at Bermuda's Butterfield Mile Races
High School Basketball: Recent Scores Shine Light on Teams' Performances
2 mins
High School Basketball: Recent Scores Shine Light on Teams' Performances
Immigration Policy Critique Emerges as Key Issue for Upcoming US Presidential Election
2 mins
Immigration Policy Critique Emerges as Key Issue for Upcoming US Presidential Election
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app