Red Cross Month Kicks Off: Honoring New Hampshire's Heroes Amidst Annual Celebration

MANCHESTER -- Honoring a tradition rooted in history, the American Red Cross of Northern New England embarks on its annual Red Cross Month celebration this March. This time-honored tradition celebrates local heroes in New Hampshire, ensuring their neighbors are never left to face crises alone. Initiated by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in March 1943, every U.S. president has upheld this proclamation, with Gov. Chris Sununu declaring March as Red Cross Month in New Hampshire for this year.

Impactful Contributions in 2023

New Hampshire's 762 Red Cross volunteers have made significant contributions throughout 2023. Responding to 133 disasters, including home fires, these volunteers have assisted 554 individuals in need. Their efforts extend beyond emergency response, with the installation of 726 free smoke alarms in homes across the state, enhancing safety and preparedness. Furthermore, the Red Cross has collected over 59,000 units of blood through more than 2,000 blood drives, demonstrating the community's unwavering commitment to saving lives.

Opportunities for Community Participation

The Red Cross Month celebration offers numerous opportunities for community members to contribute. Blood donation drives are scheduled throughout the region, including in Atkinson, Derry, Epping, Hampton, Kingston, Londonderry, and Salem. Donors participating from March 1-24 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a pet supply merchant, along with a chance to win a $3,000 gift card, as a token of appreciation for their generosity during Red Cross Month.

Joining Forces for a Greater Cause

This annual celebration not only acknowledges the tireless efforts of volunteers but also strengthens the bond between the Red Cross and the communities it serves. By participating in blood donation drives and other activities, community members play a pivotal role in this partnership, offering hope and relief to those in need. The Red Cross Month serves as a reminder of the collective power of community support and the significant impact it can have on individuals' lives during times of crisis.

As the Red Cross Month unfolds, it's an opportune time for reflection on the contributions of volunteers and the difference made in the lives of many. This celebration is a testament to the enduring spirit of community service and the essential role of the American Red Cross in providing relief and support to those in need.