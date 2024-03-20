Record High: 4,552 Expatriate Workers' Bodies Repatriated to Bangladesh in 2023

In 2023, Bangladesh faced an unprecedented challenge as 4,552 bodies of expatriate workers were repatriated, marking the highest number recorded in a single year. Among these tragic stories is that of Ahmed Robi, a 28-year-old who sought a better life in Dubai but died of a heart attack within a month of his arrival last February. His story, and the staggering statistics of expatriate deaths, highlight a concerning trend.

Unveiling the Crisis

From 2019 to 2023, Bangladesh has seen the return of 19,327 expatriate bodies, with an average of 8 to 10 bodies arriving daily at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to Debabrata Ghosh, assistant director of the Expatriate Welfare Desk. A significant number of these deaths are attributed to brain hemorrhages, particularly among middle-aged and young workers. Other causes include heart disease, work-related accidents, road accidents, suicide, or murder. This trend indicates an annual increase in mortality rates among expatriate workers, exacerbated by challenges in repatriation and a lack of comprehensive studies on the causes of expatriate mortality.

The Impact of External Factors

The global response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 severely disrupted efforts to repatriate bodies, leading to many expatriates being buried abroad. Logistical issues and bureaucratic hurdles further impede the return of bodies, resulting in local burials in foreign lands. Despite these challenges, the majority of expatriate deaths are deemed natural or caused by accidents. Migration expert Dr Sowmit Chanda Joydip points to the harsh conditions faced by Bangladeshi workers in the Middle East, including extreme heat, inhumane work hours, and unhygienic living conditions, as contributing factors to the high incidence of strokes and heart disease among this population.

Addressing the Issue

Dr Rashid E Mahbub, former president of the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), emphasizes the importance of pre-departure medical advice and awareness about living conditions abroad to prevent such tragedies. Ruhul Amin, Secretary of the Expatriate Welfare and Foreign Employment Ministry, affirms the government's commitment to addressing the issue, stating, "We will do whatever we can in this regard."

As Bangladesh grapples with the rising tide of expatriate worker deaths, the stories of individuals like Ahmed Robi serve as a grim reminder of the urgent need for improved working conditions, better pre-departure training, and stronger support systems for those seeking a better life abroad. The record-high number of repatriated bodies in 2023 is not just a statistic but a wake-up call for collective action to protect the rights and lives of expatriate workers.