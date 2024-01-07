en English
Health

Record Drug-Related Deaths in England and Wales: A Crisis Unveiled

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Record Drug-Related Deaths in England and Wales: A Crisis Unveiled

England and Wales are in the grip of a drug crisis, with the latest statistics revealing a disturbing upward trend in drug-related deaths. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported a record number of 40 drug poisoning deaths in the borough alone, up from 38 in the previous year. The casualties span drug abuse, dependence, accidents, suicides, and complications involving both illegal and prescription drugs. In a national context, the figures have skyrocketed to a record 4,907 deaths, the highest since records began in 1993.

Behind the Numbers

While these numbers are alarming, it’s crucial to remember the human stories behind the statistics. Kate Hall, Head of Operations for Addictions Services at Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust, stressed the importance of acknowledging the individual journeys of people living with addiction and the urgent need for comprehensive support. Proactive efforts by Achieve Bolton partnership, such as identifying at-risk individuals and offering necessary interventions like free flu vaccinations and blood-borne virus testing, are indicative of the more holistic approach required in dealing with this crisis.

The Greater Manchester Picture

A report from Liverpool John Moores University shed light on the particular landscape of Greater Manchester. It pinpointed many drug-related deaths to long-term physical health conditions in an aging population. Alarmingly, the age-standardized mortality rate for drug-related deaths in Bolton stands at 12.1 per 100,000 people, significantly outstripping the England average of 8.1.

Calling for Change

Clare Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at Turning Point, commented on the preventability of drug-related deaths. She emphasized that appropriate treatment and support could make a world of difference. Her call to action is for continued government investment in the sector. The aim is simple yet profound: to reduce the number of lives lost to the far-reaching effects of drugs.

Health United Kingdom
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

