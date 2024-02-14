Record-Breaking Surge in Ireland's Veterinary Professionals: A Boost for Animal Welfare

A historic surge in the registration of new veterinary professionals swept across Ireland in 2023, as the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) welcomed a record-breaking 321 vets and 126 veterinary nurses. This influx of talent promises to significantly enhance animal health and welfare in the country.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Growth: New Vet Registrations Soar

The total number of new vet registrations in 2023 marked a 6% increase compared to the previous year, elevating the total count of registered vets to 3,522 and veterinary nurses to 1,263. This extraordinary growth is largely attributed to the expanding network of veterinary schools, both domestically and internationally.

University College Dublin (UCD) emerged as the leading institution for new vets, with a sizable majority obtaining their degrees from its esteemed program. Meanwhile, a considerable number of new registrations hailed from veterinary schools beyond Ireland's borders.

Advertisment

Cork Reigns Supreme: County Leading the Pack

In an intriguing twist, Co. Cork distinguished itself as the county with the highest number of newly registered vets. This development showcases the thriving veterinary community in the region and highlights the potential for further growth.

Addressing Recruitment and Retention Challenges: VCI's Workforce Review Working Group

Advertisment

In response to the evolving landscape of veterinary professionals, the VCI has established a Workforce Review Working Group. This dedicated team will analyze registration data and make recommendations to address recruitment and retention challenges.

The government and Higher Education Authority are also actively considering proposals to increase capacity for veterinary places at third level institutions. These initiatives aim to foster a sustainable and robust veterinary workforce, capable of meeting the increasing demands for animal health and welfare services.

As the lines between human and animal welfare continue to blur, the narrative of veterinary medicine is one of evolution and progress. The record-breaking registrations of new veterinary professionals in Ireland signify a promising future for the nation's animal health and welfare.

In 2023, Ireland embraced a new era of veterinary care, with 321 new vets and 126 veterinary nurses joining the ranks of the Veterinary Council of Ireland. This influx of talent, driven by the expansion of veterinary schools and an increasing awareness of animal welfare, promises to significantly enhance the quality of care provided to Ireland's diverse animal population.