Record-Breaking ACA Enrollment as Deadline Approaches

As the clock ticks towards the deadline for open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, millions of Americans are making crucial decisions regarding their healthcare. The deadline in most states is January 16, a day later than originally planned, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. However, a few states like Colorado and Nevada have maintained January 15 as the closing date. Some others, including California and New York, have been more lenient with later deadlines.

Record-breaking Enrollment

Open enrollment, which commenced on November 1, has seen a record-breaking 20 million people signing up for coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces this year. This marks a 25% increase from last year, a surge that can be attributed in part to the approximately 14.5 million individuals recently removed from Medicaid following the lifting of a federal ban. This ban had previously restricted states from excluding ineligible people from the program.

Coverage Details

For those who enroll by the deadline, coverage starts on February 1, while those who enrolled by December 15 began their coverage on January 1. Eligibility for enrollment on HealthCare.gov extends to U.S. residents who are not incarcerated and not enrolled in Medicare. The health insurance plans offered through HealthCare.gov are comprehensive, covering pre-existing conditions and essential benefits.

Special Enrollment Period

Following the January 16 deadline, only specific life changes or changes in income may qualify individuals for a special enrollment period. It serves as a window for those who might have missed the open enrollment or for those whose circumstances have changed, necessitating a change in their health insurance plan.