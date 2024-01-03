en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Reclaiming the Night: The Phenomenon of ‘Revenge Bedtime Procrastination’

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Reclaiming the Night: The Phenomenon of ‘Revenge Bedtime Procrastination’

As the clock ticks towards midnight, many of us find ourselves unwilling to surrender to sleep. Instead, we seek solace in the glowing screens of our devices, scrolling through social media feeds, binge-watching television shows, or diving into the limitless world of the internet. This act of rebellion against the night is not a symptom of insomnia, but a phenomenon known as ‘revenge bedtime procrastination’.

The Anatomy of ‘Revenge Bedtime Procrastination’

Coined in recent years, revenge bedtime procrastination is the practice of deliberately delaying sleep to reclaim some personal time. This phenomenon commonly affects those who feel their daytime hours are consumed by work or caregiving responsibilities, leaving them with little opportunity for self-care or leisure. The ‘revenge’ in this context refers to the act of reclaiming time for oneself as a form of retaliation against the day’s demands. The ‘procrastination’ element, on the other hand, is the intentional delay of sleep, often resulting in reduced hours of rest.

According to Dr. Alicia Roth, a behavioral sleep medicine expert from the Cleveland Clinic, revenge bedtime procrastination is particularly prevalent among new parents and individuals with high-demand work schedules. As these groups struggle to find personal time during daylight hours, they extend their waking hours into the night, often at the expense of their sleep.

The Impact on Sleep and Health

While revenge bedtime procrastination may provide immediate satisfaction, its long-term effects can be detrimental. Reduced sleep can lead to a host of health issues, including impaired cognitive function, weakened immune system, and increased risk of chronic conditions such as obesity and heart disease. Furthermore, this practice can contribute to the development of insomnia, perpetuating a harmful cycle of sleep deprivation.

The use of electronic devices during these late-night sessions can also exacerbate sleep disturbances. The light emitted from screens can interfere with the body’s circadian rhythm, making it harder to fall asleep. Moreover, the mental stimulation from digital content can keep the brain alert, further delaying sleep onset.

Combatting ‘Revenge Bedtime Procrastination’

Addressing revenge bedtime procrastination involves establishing healthy sleep hygiene practices. Experts recommend creating a bedtime routine that signals to the body that it’s time to sleep. This could involve drinking a cup of non-caffeinated tea, reading a book, or practicing mindfulness exercises. Additionally, making lists can help manage worries and stress before bedtime, allowing for a smoother transition into sleep.

Dr. Roth also advises against the use of electronic devices in bed, to avoid associating the bedroom with activity and alertness. Ultimately, finding the right balance between personal time and rest can lead to a more restful night, making sleep the sweetest form of ‘revenge’.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries

By BNN Correspondents

Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January

By Rizwan Shah

Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents

By Ayesha Mumtaz

WuXi XDC Partners with IntoCell to Accelerate ADC Development

By BNN Correspondents

ICHS Foundation Opens Registration for 2024 Lunar New Year 5K ...
@Health · 1 min
ICHS Foundation Opens Registration for 2024 Lunar New Year 5K ...
heart comment 0
Youth and Heart Disease: A Rising Concern in India

By Rafia Tasleem

Youth and Heart Disease: A Rising Concern in India
Medicare Eligible Retirees in Arkansas Display Consistent Plan Choices for 2024

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Medicare Eligible Retirees in Arkansas Display Consistent Plan Choices for 2024
CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center – Beckley

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CAMC Health System Integrates Carl Larson Cancer Center into Network, Renames as CAMC Cancer Center - Beckley
Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About ‘Life-Changing’ Ayahuasca Experience

By Salman Khan

Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About 'Life-Changing' Ayahuasca Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
14 seconds
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
22 seconds
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
40 seconds
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
43 seconds
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
47 seconds
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
50 seconds
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative
54 seconds
Telangana Government Scraps Gruha Lakshmi Scheme, Promises New Housing Initiative
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
54 seconds
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
Keeley Canter: A Rising Star Balancing Academics and Athletics
1 min
Keeley Canter: A Rising Star Balancing Academics and Athletics
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
38 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app