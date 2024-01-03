Reckon’s Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List

In a bid to address the critical issue of reproductive justice, Reckon has released its latest newsletter, Reproductive Justice with Reckon. The newsletter provides a weekly update on reproductive justice news, covering both positive developments and challenging issues. In an attempt to foster healthy discussions about sexuality and reproductive health, Reckon has curated a list of 10 sex-positive books for 2024 that cover a wide array of topics.

Addressing the Gap in Menstrual Health Education

These books aim to address the significant gap in comprehensive menstrual health education in the U.S., a much-needed initiative considering the number of adults who felt unprepared for their first period. They cover topics as varied as reproductive anatomy education for children, menstruation, puberty, and gender. A particular emphasis is placed on radical self-love, a concept that promotes acceptance and understanding of one’s body and its processes.

Breaking Down Stigmas and Providing Context

The books in the collection include personal narratives, graphic novels, and expert insights, all aimed at humanizing experiences related to menstruation and abortion. They delve into the history of abortion rights, examine the impact of white supremacy on reproductive justice, and highlight the disproportionate effects of abortion restrictions on people of color. By exploring these themes, they provide much-needed context to readers on these sensitive subjects.

Exploring Reproductive Justice Issues

Further, the books tackle the stigma surrounding masturbation, the intersection of gender and power dynamics in women’s safety, and the criminalization of pregnancy. These are issues that are often shied away from in traditional education systems, yet they are integral to understanding the full spectrum of reproductive justice. The content of these books underscores the importance of education and storytelling in advancing reproductive justice and serves as a valuable resource for individuals seeking to learn more about these critical issues.