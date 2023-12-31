en English
Health

Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Nutramigen Powder Amid Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:12 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:28 pm EST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced the voluntary recall of select batches of Nutramigen infant formula powder by Reckitt Benckiser’s Mead Johnson Nutrition. The recall was initiated due to potential contamination by Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacterium that can cause severe and potentially fatal infections such as sepsis and meningitis.

Potential Contamination Detected

Despite rigorous testing by Mead Johnson Nutrition indicating the absence of the bacteria, the recall was spurred by a product sample tested outside the U.S. that revealed contamination. Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula used for managing Cow’s Milk Allergy (CMA) in infants, is available in 12.6-ounce and 19.8-ounce cans.

Impacted Batches Already Consumed

The affected batches of Nutramigen were produced in June 2023 and distributed primarily in June, July, and August. Reckitt Benckiser has communicated that most, if not all, of the recalled products in the United States have likely been consumed. No illnesses or adverse events linked to the consumption of the potentially contaminated product have been reported to date.

Consumers Urged To Check Batch Numbers

Consumers who have purchased Nutramigen Powder are urged to check the bottom of their cans for the impacted batch numbers and corresponding can sizes. Although the exact batch numbers were not provided in the announcement, the potential risk of infections like sepsis and meningitis from consuming the contaminated formula is significant. Symptoms of these infections may include jaundice, temperature fluctuations, poor feeding, irritability, difficulty breathing, and unusual movements.

It is important to note that no other U.S.-distributed Nutramigen batches or other Reckitt products are affected by this recall. Reckitt Benckiser has not yet responded to requests for comments on the matter.

Health United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

