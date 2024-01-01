en English
Health

Reckitt Benckiser Recalls Baby Formula Over Potential Bacterial Contamination

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:05 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Reckitt Benckiser’s Mead Johnson Nutrition has issued a voluntary recall of specific batches of its Nutramigen Powder, a hypoallergenic baby formula for infants allergic to cow’s milk, due to potential bacterial contamination. The recall was announced in response to a statement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The potentially contaminated batches were produced in June and distributed nationwide over the summer.

Bacterial Contamination in Infant Formula

The recall was triggered by the detection of Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacterium that can cause serious, and potentially fatal, infections such as sepsis and meningitis. Symptoms of these infections include jaundice, temperature changes, poor feeding, irritability, trouble breathing, and unusual movements. The company has advised consumers who have purchased Nutramigen to check the batch numbers on the bottom of the can to determine if their product is included in the recall. The affected products bear a ‘Use By Date’ of ‘1 Jan 2025’ and a UPC Code of either 300871239418 or 300871239456.

Implications of the Recall

Reckitt Benckiser’s Mead Johnson Nutrition believes that the majority, if not all, of the recalled products in the United States have likely been consumed. At this point, no illnesses or adverse events have been reported in connection with the recalled products. The recall includes 675,030 cans of Nutramigen powdered infant formula. This is not the first recall of its kind; other major formula producers like Gerber, Perrigo, and Abbott Laboratories have previously issued recalls due to contamination issues.

Impact on Infant Formula Supply

The FDA does not expect the recall to significantly impact the U.S. supply and availability of powdered infant formulas. Other manufacturers have been asked to assist in ensuring there is a robust supply of hypoallergenic product during this time. Consumers who have purchased the affected products are encouraged to discard them or contact Mead Johnson Nutrition for a refund.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

