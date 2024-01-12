en English
Health

Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:30 pm EST
In a spate of events since December 15, there have been numerous developments with respect to hospital unions across the United States, as reported by Becker’s. These events encapsulate various forms of labor actions, including strikes, unionization votes, and contract approvals at different healthcare facilities.

Significant Unionization Efforts

The year started with nurse residents and fellows at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin, Texas, voting to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee on January 3. Meanwhile, in the Midwest, Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis witnessed a two-day nurses’ strike from December 27 to December 29. At the same time, nurses at Montefiore Mount Vernon and Montefiore New Rochelle in New York gave their nod to new three-year labor contracts effective from January 1.

First Labor Contract Approval and Strikes

Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto, California, saw its resident physicians and fellows approving their first labor contract on December 20. In a parallel development, the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West initiated a seven-day strike at four Prime Healthcare facilities in Southern California starting December 20.

New Memberships and Labor Contracts

Patient care associates and psychiatric care technicians at the Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center joined the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers after a vote between December 5 and December 19. A new four-year labor contract was approved by members of 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East at Boston Medical Center, announced on December 18.

Longest Strike and New Union Members

Following a strike that lasted over 120 days, nurses at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, approved a new labor contract on December 15. Lastly, a group of palliative care physicians at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland, Oregon, voted to unionize on December 12, joining the Pacific Northwest Hospital Medicine Association.

These developments indicate a rising trend of unionization and labor actions within the healthcare sector. They underscore critical issues such as patient-to-nurse ratios, worsening working conditions, short staffing, and the need for enforceable staffing ratios. The emphasis on patient safety and retention of healthcare workers has emerged as a top priority. The wave of unionization and labor actions also signals the growing concern over the staffing crisis in hospitals and the need for safe staffing legislation.

0
Health United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

