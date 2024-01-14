Heartbreak and Health Struggles: 'Married at First Sight' Alum Cameron Frazer Faces Severe Heart Condition Post-Split

In an unfortunate turn of events, Cameron Frazer, a participant from season 17 of 'Married at First Sight', faces a severe heart condition, post his split from wife Clare Kerr. The couple, who tied the knot as complete strangers on the reality TV show, parted ways due to differing opinions on therapy and religious upbringing for children. Subsequent to their decision to divorce, Cameron's health deteriorated, leading to the need for heart surgery.

Advertisment

A Heart Condition Amidst Divorce

Shortly after moving out from Clare's residence, Cameron developed a heart condition. This unforeseen circumstance sparked speculation among fans about a potential reconciliation, despite their impending divorce. The news of Cameron's health scare led to his immediate hospitalization and looming heart surgery.

A Connection Between Breakup and Health Problems?

Advertisment

As Cameron grapples with his health issues, he opened up about the possible link between his breakup and his current health crisis. On the other side, Clare, filled with guilt and concern for his wellbeing, is left reminiscing about the good times in their relationship.

Support Amidst Isolation

Originally from New Zealand and with no family in America, Cameron is relying on friends for support in the Denver area. Given his father's deteriorating health and unawareness of his son's televised marriage, Cameron is confronting his medical challenges in relative isolation. His heart surgery is scheduled for the coming weeks, and viewers and fans of 'Married at First Sight' hold their breath in concern about his wellbeing.

For those unfamiliar, 'Married at First Sight' is a reality TV show where singles agree to marry strangers chosen by experts. The couples then have eight weeks to decide whether to remain married or proceed with a divorce.