Reality Star Louise Thompson Hospitalized: Fiancé Shares Emotional Update

Former star of the reality TV show Made in Chelsea, Louise Thompson, is battling severe health complications post-childbirth, as confirmed by her fiancé, Ryan Libbey. Thompson, who has been hospitalized for the past 12 days, has been enduring a tumultuous journey of physical and emotional struggles since giving birth to her first child at the end of 2021.
Thompson's health challenges have not been limited to the physical realm. She has been grappling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and has shared her near-death experience during childbirth, which has marked her journey into motherhood with significant distress. Her newborn spent time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), while Thompson herself needed intensive care.
Through his Instagram Stories, Libbey shared the distressing news of Thompson's hospitalization and the uncertainty around her discharge. He expressed his heartache at missing his partner daily and shared a touching photo of himself with their two-year-old son, Leo-Hunter. The power of social media has been evident in this situation, with the couple using their platform to keep followers updated and to express gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received during this trying time.
As the story continues to unfold, the public waits with bated breath for more updates on Thompson's health. Amidst the uncertainty and fear, the resilience of this family is a testament to their strength and love for each other.