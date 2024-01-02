en English
Health

Reality Star Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday, Disrupts Holiday Festivities

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Reality Star Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday, Disrupts Holiday Festivities

Television personality Leslie Fhima, celebrated for her stint on ‘The Golden Bachelor’, faced an unexpected health crisis that disrupted her 65th birthday and New Year’s festivities. The star shared her ordeal via Instagram Stories on December 31, informing her followers about her hospitalization triggered by a bowel blockage.

Emergency Surgery on Birthday

The medical emergency unfolded on Fhima’s birthday, December 28, necessitating immediate surgical intervention. The cause of the blockage was identified as scar tissue from an appendectomy Fhima had undergone at 18. Despite the alarming situation, the reality star managed to maintain an upbeat attitude, even jesting about her late trip to the hospital.

Uncertainty Over Upcoming Events

Following the surgery, Fhima seemed eager to be discharged, hinting at her desire to return to her canine companion at home. However, her recovery could potentially affect her ability to attend the highly anticipated wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, scheduled for January 4. The event, set to take place in New York City, has the reality TV world abuzz with excitement.

Speculation Circles Around Fhima’s Future

In addition to the concerns about her health and participation in upcoming events, there’s increasing speculation about Fhima’s future in reality TV. Rumors are swirling about her possibly becoming the first-ever lead of ‘The Golden Bachelorette’. As Fhima recovers, her fans eagerly await updates on her health and her prospects in the reality TV world.

Health
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

