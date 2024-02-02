Reality Star Guerdy Abraira Sheds Light on Lack of Representation in Cancer Treatment

Guerdy Abraira, a reality star from "The Real Housewives of Miami," recently faced an unforeseen challenge in her battle against breast cancer. Upon her diagnosis of stage 1 estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer, she embarked on a journey of discovery, one that highlighted the lack of resources and images depicting the effects of radiation treatment on Black and brown skin.

The Reality of Radiation

Abraira initially believed her treatment would only include surgery and radiation. However, her medical team expanded her treatment plan to include chemotherapy, aiming to curtail the recurrence of her cancer. As she stepped into this uncharted territory, she found only one image illustrating an extreme reaction to the treatment, exacerbating her concerns about what to expect.

Dr. Nicolette Taku, a radiation oncologist not directly involved in Abraira's care, confirmed the unique challenges faced by patients of color. Radiation can have different impacts on darker skin, a fact often overlooked due to the scarcity of research and visual resources available for these patients. This lack of representation and understanding can affect not only the patient's quality of life but also the outcomes of their treatment.

Documenting the Journey

Now cancer-free, Abraira is taking it upon herself to fill this gap. She has started documenting her journey, sharing images and experiences of her skin's reaction to the treatment, which she likened to a severe sunburn. Despite the changes to her skin, Abraira expressed no regrets about her treatment, emphasizing her life and the ability to be there for her family over the cosmetic effects of radiation.

The need for this kind of representation is echoed in the wider healthcare industry. A UK survey revealed a lower confidence level among healthcare professionals in assessing radiation-induced skin reactions on brown or black skin. This disparity extends to post-therapy accommodations such as prostheses and wigs, highlighting the urgent need for equitable treatment and representation in healthcare for people of color.