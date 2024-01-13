Real-Time Benefit Tools in EHRs: A Step Towards Medication Affordability

Prescription medication affordability is an issue of paramount importance in the United States, with an increasing number of patients grappling with medical expenses. Many are often forced to reduce their dosages or skip medications altogether due to prohibitive costs. The inception of Real-Time Benefit Tools (RTBTs) into electronic health records (EHRs) has provided a ray of hope, offering clinicians an opportunity to access price estimates for medications based on the patient’s insurance coverage, deductible, and preferred pharmacy.

RTBTs: A Game-Changer in Prescription Pricing

RTBTs are not just confined to providing price estimates, they also alert clinicians about lower-cost alternatives for medications, thereby fostering price transparency in healthcare. According to a study conducted in a large academic health system, it was revealed that primary care providers (PCPs) changed their medication orders in response to RTBT alerts only 12% of the time. This infrequency of changes could be attributed to a multitude of factors including the timing of alerts, clinician workload and desensitization to numerous alerts.

Cost Savings Influence Prescription Changes

The study highlighted that clinicians were more likely to alter prescriptions when the cost savings for patients were significant. However, small cost savings were often deemed insignificant, or doubts about the accuracy of price estimates prevailed, leading to unchanged prescriptions. The integration of RTBTs into EHRs is indeed a step in the right direction towards addressing the issue of medication affordability. Yet, it underscores the need to better understand and improve the factors that influence clinicians’ medication prescribing decisions in light of RTBT alerts.

