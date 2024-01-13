en English
Health

Real-Time Benefit Tools in EHRs: A Step Towards Medication Affordability

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:15 pm EST
Real-Time Benefit Tools in EHRs: A Step Towards Medication Affordability

Prescription medication affordability is an issue of paramount importance in the United States, with an increasing number of patients grappling with medical expenses. Many are often forced to reduce their dosages or skip medications altogether due to prohibitive costs. The inception of Real-Time Benefit Tools (RTBTs) into electronic health records (EHRs) has provided a ray of hope, offering clinicians an opportunity to access price estimates for medications based on the patient’s insurance coverage, deductible, and preferred pharmacy.

RTBTs: A Game-Changer in Prescription Pricing

RTBTs are not just confined to providing price estimates, they also alert clinicians about lower-cost alternatives for medications, thereby fostering price transparency in healthcare. According to a study conducted in a large academic health system, it was revealed that primary care providers (PCPs) changed their medication orders in response to RTBT alerts only 12% of the time. This infrequency of changes could be attributed to a multitude of factors including the timing of alerts, clinician workload and desensitization to numerous alerts.

Cost Savings Influence Prescription Changes

The study highlighted that clinicians were more likely to alter prescriptions when the cost savings for patients were significant. However, small cost savings were often deemed insignificant, or doubts about the accuracy of price estimates prevailed, leading to unchanged prescriptions. The integration of RTBTs into EHRs is indeed a step in the right direction towards addressing the issue of medication affordability. Yet, it underscores the need to better understand and improve the factors that influence clinicians’ medication prescribing decisions in light of RTBT alerts.

Emerging Technology for Improved Healthcare

Healthcare technology advancements such as AI and machine learning are revolutionizing the industry, aiming to improve diagnostic accuracy, predict patient outcomes, and streamline healthcare operations. Events like the 2024 International CES highlight the importance of technology in healthcare, showcasing developments in AI, wearable technology, and patient monitoring tools.

Automation and AI: The Future of Healthcare

Automation technology is transforming the healthcare supply chain, enhancing efficiency and reducing errors. Examples include predictive analytics and automated vendor management, enabling real-time tracking and better decision-making. The future of healthcare supply chain automation will likely see advancements in AI and robotic process automation, leading to more sophisticated predictive analytics and real-time supply tracking.

Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

