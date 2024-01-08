Re-prioritizing Dental Health: A Matter of Urgency

A recent study from the National Library of Medicine reveals a worrying trend: almost half of American adults have postponed dental visits during the pandemic, and a disturbing one-third skipped their annual dental check-ups even before the pandemic.

The implications of these statistics lie not just in the realm of oral health, but resonate deeply with overall human health and well-being.

The Hidden Risks of Neglected Dental Care

According to Dr. Cary Sun from Cigna Healthcare, neglecting dental hygiene has far-reaching consequences beyond common issues like gingivitis, gum disease, and cavities.

It can culminate in severe outcomes such as tooth loss. More alarmingly, oral health is closely connected to cardiovascular health, with gum disease being associated with systemic inflammation and cardiovascular events.

The Cost-Effectiveness of Preventive Dental Care

While preventive dental care might seem an unnecessary expense to some, it’s actually cost-effective in the long run. The study highlighted high out-of-pocket costs as a significant reason for delayed dental care.

However, the expenses of extensive dental treatments resulting from neglected oral health far outweigh the cost of regular check-ups and preventive measures.

Overcoming Barriers to Dental Health

Individuals are strongly urged to review their dental plans or consider purchasing insurance if they don’t have it already. Dental insurance typically covers preventive care and treatments, making it a worthy investment for maintaining oral health. Even those without insurance or self-employed individuals have options.

They can resort to comparison shopping through online tools, brokers, or by contacting insurers directly. One key solution that has emerged to address the common fear of dental visits among Americans is teledentistry. Dentists now offer various accommodations, including remote consultations, making it easier for patients to seek help.

Embracing Technological Innovations in Dental Care

With the advent of technological innovations like Cigna Dental Virtual Care and SmartScan technology, remote consultations and screenings for oral health issues are now possible.

Cigna Healthcare, among others, provides these additional services for its customers, significantly reducing the fear and hesitation often associated with dental visits. The availability of these innovations makes it an opportune time for individuals to re-prioritize their dental health.