RCP Urges UK Government to Address Mouldy Social Housing Health Risks

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has issued a stern warning to the UK government, stressing the urgent need to legislate against the growing health risks posed by mouldy homes in England. The RCP's call to action comes as a response to landlords' increasing failure to effectively rectify issues of damp, mould, and leaks in social housing, a neglect that is believed to be affecting approximately 88,000 households.

Mould Toxins and their Health Risks

Professor Sir Stephen Holgate, an eminent figure within the RCP, has shed light on the severe health implications that arise from inhaling fungal toxins. These health hazards include headaches, low energy, and in particular, respiratory infections. The Housing Ombudsman's report, which revealed 721 instances of landlord faults within a nine-month period, further underscores the escalating nature of this problem, marking a notable increase from previous years.

Promise of Awaab's Law

In the wake of the tragic death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who succumbed to prolonged exposure to black mould, Michael Gove, the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, vowed to introduce 'Awaab's Law.' This legislation is proposed to set stringent deadlines for landlords to execute necessary repairs in mould-infected homes. However, the timeline for the enactment of this crucial law remains unclear.

Local and National Response

Gove has announced an eight-week consultation on fresh proposals that would mandate social landlords to investigate and rectify hazards within specific time frames. This move has garnered the support of the National Housing Federation. Concurrently, local initiatives like the 'Good Landlord Charter' in Greater Manchester are being put into effect, seeking to establish standardised measures and repair timetables to address this issue.

The RCP, along with health professionals and the family of Awaab Ishak, are staunch advocates for immediate action. They stress that swift and decisive measures are imperative in preventing further health consequences, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions.