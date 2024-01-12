RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target

RBC Capital has elevated its assessment of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), upgrading the pharmaceutical giant from Sector Perform to Outperform. This significant upgrade also entails a substantial hike in the stock’s price target, moving from $884 to a hefty $1,076. This decision arises from RBC Capital’s admiration of Regeneron’s research and development prowess, which the analysts characterize as ‘prolific’.

Regeneron’s Promising Performance

Regeneron’s successful drug Dupixent (Dupi) and the encouraging preliminary results from its high-density lipoprotein (HD) treatments have caught the analysts’ attention. Initially, the analysts maintained reservations about excessive optimism surrounding Regeneron’s Eylea franchise. However, several positive developments have led to a reassessment of their stance.

Positive Developments Inspire Confidence

These positive changes include robust data for Eylea in high-definition (HD) treatments, successful trials for Dupixent in managing chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a legal victory in a dispute over an aflibercept biosimilar, and overall steady progress in Regeneron’s pipeline. Although Regeneron’s stock price has already seen a noticeable increase, the analysts assert that recent events have eased immediate worries over Eylea’s commercial performance.

Regeneron’s Growth Potential

These developments have also furnished clearer insights into Regeneron’s potential for medium to long-term growth. The analysts contend that the current moment presents an ideal opportunity to invest in Regeneron. The removal of near-term pressures and the potential for further fundamental growth firmly positions Regeneron as a dynamic player in the large-cap biotech sector.