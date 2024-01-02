en English
Health

R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:34 pm EST
R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert

In a worrisome incident during a concert in Houston, Texas, acclaimed R&B singer Monica reportedly collapsed on stage and had to be escorted away by an ambulance. The event took place on a Saturday night, and while the specifics remain fuzzy, observers suggested that Monica seemed unwell throughout the performance.

A History of Health Struggles

Monica, famed for chart-toppers such as ‘The Boy Is Mine’ and ‘For You I Will,’ has a documented history of health complications, including mitral valve prolapse and endometriosis. Mitral valve prolapse, a condition where the heart valve fails to close properly, first manifested when Monica was touring at the age of 18. In 2016, Monica mentioned an episode where she lost consciousness during a concert, a reminder of the health challenges that persistently haunt her.

Defying Odds with Resilience

Despite grappling with health issues, Monica has shown remarkable resilience, continuing her music tours. She is slated for more performances in the upcoming months. Monica’s personal life has also seen its share of turbulences. A mother of three, she underwent a divorce from NBA star Shannon Brown in March 2019. Yet, she remains undeterred, standing as a beacon of determination to her fans and peers.

Concerns and Support from Fans

Monica’s recent collapse on stage has stirred concerns among fans about the physical toll her career might be taking on her health. Social media has been awash with messages of concern, support, and prayers for the singer’s speedy recovery. It is a testament to the profound impact Monica has made in the world of music and beyond.

While the world awaits further details on Monica’s condition, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the hidden struggles that often accompany the spotlight. It underscores the importance of health and well-being, even amid the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry.

0
Health Music United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

