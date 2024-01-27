Rawalpindi's Pediatric Pneumonia Crisis: Over 50 Fatalities at Benazir Bhutto Hospital

Rawalpindi's Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) is grappling with a sharp surge in pneumonia cases among children, resulting in over 50 fatalities within a span of one-and-a-half months. The affliction has claimed the lives of 47 children under five and one child over five years old, with no cases reported in children over ten years of age. This alarming situation has raised the mortality rate for pediatric pneumonia patients at BBH to over seven percent.

Pneumonia: A Growing Healthcare Crisis

A total of 658 children below the age of five and nine children aged between six and ten have been successfully treated for pneumonia at BBH, according to data collected up to January 15. However, the escalating number of cases is a growing concern. In the past 24 hours alone, 12 children have succumbed to pneumonia, and 1077 new cases were reported in Punjab.

The Punjab Health Department reports a grim figure of 11,000 kids contracting pneumonia in January. The cities reporting deaths include Rawalpindi and several others in Punjab, indicating a severe province-wide situation.

Call For Public Awareness

Professor Dr. Jahangir Sarwar Khan, Principal of Rawalpindi Medical College and In-charge of Allied Hospitals, emphasized the need for public awareness amidst the escalating number of pneumonia cases. He stressed the importance of recognizing early symptoms such as rapid breathing, cough, fever, chills, loss of appetite, and wheezing. The Professor warned that delaying medical attention could prove fatal.

Understanding Pneumonia

Pneumonia is a serious lung infection caused by various germs, including viruses, bacteria, and fungi. It can spread through inhalation or airborne droplets from coughs or sneezes, making it a highly contagious disease. The current outbreak underscores the urgent need for comprehensive health measures and public awareness campaigns to safeguard the young and vulnerable against this deadly disease.